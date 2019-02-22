NASCAR at Atlanta 2019 Qualifying Results: Aric Almirola Wins Pole Position

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Aric Almirola secured the pole position for Sunday's Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 after posting the best time in the final round of qualifying Thursday at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will also break from the front row. Clint Bowyer and Denny Hamlin are on Row 2 for the second race of the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season.

Almirola picks up his first pole of the campaign and second of his career. The last came in 2012.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

