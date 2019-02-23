Report: Draymond Green 'Close' to Hiring LeBron James' Agent Rich Paul

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorFebruary 23, 2019

OAKLAND, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors dribbles the ball up court against the Utah Jazz during an NBA basketball game at ORACLE Arena on February 12, 2019 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is "close to hiring Rich Paul of Klutch Sports as his basketball representation," league sources told Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports on Friday.

Green is currently listed as B.J. Armstrong's client, per RealGM. Armstrong, a former NBA player, is part of Wasserman. Green signed with the agency in November 2014. 

Per HoopsHype, Paul represents 18 players under NBA contracts, including LeBron James, Anthony Davis, John Wall and Eric Bledsoe.

The 28-year-old Green has one year left on his deal before becoming a free agent in 2020, per Spotrac. He signed a five-year, $82 million contract in 2015.

In 43 appearances this season, Green has averaged 7.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game while shooting 42.6 percent from the field and 25.0 percent from three. 

According to Basketball Reference, the Warriors' jack-of-all-trades is the only player averaging at least seven boards, seven dimes, one steal and one block a night this season.     

