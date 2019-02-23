Manchester United vs. Liverpool: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United and Liverpool play out the latest instalment in their fierce rivalry at Old Trafford on Saturday in the Premier League.

The resurgent Red Devils have moved into the top four under caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and know a win would hurt the Reds' title ambitions.

Meanwhile, Liverpool will be hoping to complete a league double over Manchester United for the first time since the 2013-14 season.

Jurgen Klopp's side won 3-1 at Anfield in December in what was Jose Mourinho's last game in charge of the club before being fired and replaced by Solskjaer.

Time: 2:05 p.m. (GMT)/9:05 a.m. (ET)

Date: Sunday, February 24

TV Info: NBCSN (U.S.), Sky Sports Premier League (UK)

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), NBC Sports App (U.S.)

Odds: Man Utd win: 21-10, Liverpool win: 11-8, draw: 5-2

Manchester United head into the match fresh from knocking Chelsea out of the FA Cup with their first victory at Stamford Bridge since 2012.

The Red Devils could be boosted further by the return of key attackers Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial from injury:

Solskjaer will also be hoping Paul Pogba can maintain his excellent form. The Frenchman did not feature in December's defeat at Anfield but will play on Sunday:

Pogba is the Premier League's form player currently with eight goals and five assists in his last nine league games.

Solskjaer has also said he may not be the man to give the team talk against Liverpool:

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is well aware of the challenge facing his players at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The German has praised the United boss and players Pogba and Ander Herrera ahead of the match:

The Reds come into the game after being held to a goalless draw by Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League last 16 tie at Anfield.

Liverpool may have fired a blank against Bayern, but they have scored in every single one of their Premier League away matches so far this season.

Victory for Liverpool would return the Reds to the top of the table, with this fixture their game in hand over Manchester City, meaning there is a huge incentive to go for the win at Old Trafford.