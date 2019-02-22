Aymeric Laporte, Manchester City Agree to New Contract Through 2025

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IIFebruary 22, 2019

Aymeric Laporte of Manchester City during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 match between Schalke 04 and Manchester City at Arena Auf Schalke on February 20, 2019 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany(Photo by VI Images via Getty Images)
VI-Images/Getty Images

Manchester City announced on Friday they have agreed a new contract with Aymeric Laporte that will keep the defender at the Etihad Stadium until 2025:

Laporte only joined Manchester City in January 2018 on a five-year deal from Athletic Bilbao, but he has quickly established himself as a key player in Pep Guardiola's side.

The 24-year-old has featured in every one of Manchester City's Premier League games this season, and the club have moved quickly to secure his long-term future.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

