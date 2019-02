Aymeric Laporte, Manchester City Agree to New Contract Through 2025

VI-Images/Getty Images

Manchester City announced on Friday they have agreed a new contract with Aymeric Laporte that will keep the defender at the Etihad Stadium until 2025:

Laporte only joined Manchester City in January 2018 on a five-year deal from Athletic Bilbao, but he has quickly established himself as a key player in Pep Guardiola's side.

The 24-year-old has featured in every one of Manchester City's Premier League games this season, and the club have moved quickly to secure his long-term future.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

