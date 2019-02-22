Manchester United vs. Manchester City Fixture Moved to April 24 Amid Title Race

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IIFebruary 22, 2019

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Paul Pogba of Manchester United during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Chelsea and Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on February 18, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images)
James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester City confirmed on Friday that their derby against Manchester United at Old Trafford has been moved to Wednesday, April 24:

The two clubs had originally been scheduled to meet on Saturday, March 16, but the game has been moved after both teams qualified for the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

Manchester City have already beaten their local rivals once this season. Pep Guardiola's side ran out 3-1 winners at the Etihad Stadium back in November

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.    

Related

    Klopp Previews Huge Liverpool-Man Utd Clash

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Klopp Previews Huge Liverpool-Man Utd Clash

    the Guardian
    via the Guardian

    Roberto Firmino: B/R's All Angles Interview 🔥

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Roberto Firmino: B/R's All Angles Interview 🔥

    Jack Lang
    via Bleacher Report

    FIFA Hands Chelsea Two-Window Transfer Ban

    World Football logo
    World Football

    FIFA Hands Chelsea Two-Window Transfer Ban

    Matt Jones
    via Bleacher Report

    Chelsea to Consider Steve Holland If They Fire Sarri

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Chelsea to Consider Steve Holland If They Fire Sarri

    Gill Clark
    via Bleacher Report