Manchester United vs. Manchester City Fixture Moved to April 24 Amid Title Race

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester City confirmed on Friday that their derby against Manchester United at Old Trafford has been moved to Wednesday, April 24:

The two clubs had originally been scheduled to meet on Saturday, March 16, but the game has been moved after both teams qualified for the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

Manchester City have already beaten their local rivals once this season. Pep Guardiola's side ran out 3-1 winners at the Etihad Stadium back in November

   Â

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.  Â