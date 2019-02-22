Manchester United vs. Manchester City Fixture Moved to April 24 Amid Title Race

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester City confirmed on Friday that their derby against Manchester United at Old Trafford has been moved to Wednesday, April 24:

The two clubs had originally been scheduled to meet on Saturday, March 16, but the game has been moved after both teams qualified for the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

Manchester City have already beaten their local rivals once this season. Pep Guardiola's side ran out 3-1 winners at the Etihad Stadium back in November

