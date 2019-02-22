Manchester United vs. Manchester City Fixture Moved to April 24 Amid Title Race

Manchester United vs. Manchester City Fixture Moved to April 24 Amid Title RaceFebruary 22, 2019
James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images
Manchester City confirmed on Friday that their derby against Manchester United at Old Trafford has been moved to Wednesday, April 24:
The two clubs had originally been scheduled to meet on Saturday, March 16, but the game has been moved after both teams qualified for the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.
Manchester City have already beaten their local rivals once this season. Pep Guardiola's side ran out 3-1 winners at the Etihad Stadium back in November
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.
Klopp Previews Huge Liverpool-Man Utd Clash