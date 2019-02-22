Projected 1st-Round Pick Dwayne Haskins Reportedly to Throw at 2019 NFL Combine

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Dwayne Haskins is reportedly taking steps to ensure no other quarterback in the 2019 NFL draft usurps him as the top player at the position.

Per ESPN's Josina Anderson, Haskins is expected to throw next week at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

If Haskins does throw, it could give him a leg up on another potential first-round draft pick. Oklahoma's Kyler Murray is still deciding if he will take part in any drills at the combine.

This will also be an opportunity for Haskins to silence some of his critics if he has a good performance. One AFC scouting director told B/R's Matt Miller in mid-February that the Ohio State star is the most overrated player in this year's draft class.

"He's probably QB1 in this class, but that doesn't mean he's a good quarterback," the AFC scouting director said. "This is a bad draft for passers, but he's still going top five. It's just how the league works now."

Miller projected Haskins to be taken by the New York Giants at No. 7 overall in his most recent mock draft ahead of all other signal-callers.

Haskins started this season as a virtual unknown after eight appearances as a freshman in 2017, but he threw for 4,831 yards and 50 touchdowns to finish third in the 2018 Heisman Trophy voting.