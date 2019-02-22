Lyon's Marcelo Says Kylian Mbappe a Tougher Opponent Than Lionel Messi

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Lyon defender Marcelo has said Paris Saint-Germain attacker Kylian Mbappe gave him more trouble than Barcelona forward Lionel Messi this season and has backed the former to go on to become the world's best.

Lyon have fared well in matches against these two European juggernauts this term. Having beaten PSG 2-1 in Ligue 1 earlier this month, they held the Blaugrana to a 0-0 draw in the first leg of their last-16 UEFA Champions League tie.

Speaking about his duels with each side's star forward, Marcelo outlined how tough it is to contain the PSG sensation, per Raisa Simplico of Goal:

"The players I've played against in recent times are at the very top level. Playing against Mbappe this season, he gave me a lot of work. Messi didn't play very well [on Tuesday], but Mbappe, for the speed, positioning, having direct confrontations with him, he was the most difficult.

"I think there is a great possibility that he will soon become the best in the world. There are some points that he needs to improve to be compared to Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, but he is evolving very fast."

At the moment, it's difficult to put a ceiling on the potential of Mbappe, as he continues to produce extraordinary moments. His team's Twitter account relayed a wonderful piece of skill from the youngster during Wednesday's 5-1 win over Montpellier:

Earlier this week, former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger was also full of praise for the PSG No. 7:

In addition to being inventive and scintillatingly quick, Mbappe is mature and composed on the ball

That's been evident throughout his short career in Ligue 1 title successes with Monaco and PSG, as well as with the French national team, when he starred in a triumphant FIFA World Cup run in 2018.

Following on from that tournament it may have been understandable if Mbappe had struggled at times this season, but once again he is setting new standards for himself and his club:

At the moment, it's only Messi who can top his goalscoring record from Europe's top five leagues:

Even at 20, Mbappe has elevated his status to being one of the world's best players. Not only is he consistent in his goalscoring, he's performed on the biggest stages, making major impressions in both the Champions League and the World Cup.

To reach the levels set by the likes of Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo over the last 10 years represents an enormous challenge, with both men considered among the all-time greats of the game as a result of the success they've enjoyed. But if any rising star is going to be spoken about in the same bracket as that duo in the future, it's Mbappe.