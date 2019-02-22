Trae Young on Zion Williamson Debate: Players Like Me Couldn't 'Shut It Down'

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Duke Blue Devils star Zion Williamson's injury on Wednesday has caused some to suggest the potential No. 1 overall pick should sit out the remainder of the season and prepare for the 2019 NBA draft.

Atlanta Hawks rookie Trae Young is among those in that camp.

The 6'7", 285-pound Williamson suffered a Grade 1 right knee sprain just 33 seconds into a showdown against archrival North Carolina and would miss the remainder of the game, an 88-72 Duke loss. The Blue Devils announced Thursday the freshman is currently day-to-day with the injury.

Young made his feelings on the matter quite clear on social media:

When CBS Sports analyst Gary Parrish questioned why Young would take that stance with Williamson and not himself last season, the former Oklahoma Sooners star pointed out the differences in their situations:

Young used a phenomenal freshman season at Oklahoma to become the fifth overall pick in last year's draft. Williamson, meanwhile, entered college as the likely No. 1 overall pick, meaning his draft stock couldn't get much higher.

Action Network's Darren Rovell reported Thursday that Williamson has a loss of value insurance policy that will pay him $8 million if he falls past the 16th pick in June's draft. While that policy could help him make up some lost earnings in the event of a serious injury, he would potentially be risking hundreds of millions of dollars in future salary and endorsements by continuing to play for the Blue Devils.

Ultimately, Williamson will have to be the one to decide if it's worth playing another minute at the college level. Based on what happened in his most recent appearance, it's hard to envision NBA teams holding it against him should he decide to not risk further injury.