Rockets Rumors: Terrence Jones to Sign 10-Day Contract After G League Stint

Pat Sullivan/Associated Press

An impressive stretch in the G League will get Terrence Jones another chance at an NBA deal.

According to Tim MacMahon of ESPN, the Houston Rockets are planning on signing the veteran forward to a 10-day contract. He is currently averaging 23.5 points, 9.6 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game this year in the G League, playing with the Erie BayHawks.

The 27-year-old began his career with Houston as the No. 18 overall pick in the 2012 draft. He developed into a valuable contributor during his four years with the team, averaging 10.4 points and 5.8 rebounds per game while starting 106 of his 178 total games.

He found moderate success with the New Orleans Pelicans after signing as a free agent, but he was waived after 54 games when the team acquired DeMarcus Cousins. He appeared in three more games with the Milwaukee Bucks but hasn't been in the NBA for the past two years.

However, Jones has continued to work hard to get himself back to the highest level of the sport, including rounding out his game.

After shooting just 29.9 percent from three-point range during his NBA career, he is shooting 37.9 percent this season in the G League. He is also averaging more than five times more assists per game than he ever did in the NBA.

While it will be difficult to continue this success against tougher competition, the Rockets are at least giving him a chance to show what he can do.

With a team that is light on depth at the 4, this is worth the minimal risk for Houston.