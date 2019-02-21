'Last Chance U' Coach Jason Brown Texted German Student 'I'm Your New Hitler'

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

Jason Brown, the head football coach at Independence Community College, allegedly told a German member of his team, "I'm your new Hitler."

According to the Montgomery County Chronicle (h/t Stacie Strader of KOAM News Now), Alexandros Alexiou texted Brown regarding his disciplinary standing with the team. Players are apparently allowed a maximum of 25 disciplinary points, and Alexiou had accrued 17.

Brown informed Alexiou of his standing, saying, "u got an extra point for not hanging the lion poster as instructed I'm your new Hitler figure out your life."

After Alexiou questioned his point total, Brown told him he was cut from the team.

Strader shared a statement from Independence Community College President Dan Barwick about Brown's exchange:

"Independence Community College does not condone the language Coach Brown used in his message. I have spoken with Coach Brown about his message to the student, and he fully understands that his language was not appropriate. The college is investigating the matter and will have no further statement at this time."

The Netflix series Last Chance U profiled Brown and the Independence Community College football program for its third season.