NFL Mock Draft 2019: 1st-Round Projections for Top Prospects Before Combine

Thomas Graning/Associated Press

The NFL Scouting Combine is one of the most anticipated events on the offseason calendar, and the testing event will affect the perception of several top prospects.

Perform well, and a draft stock can surge. Compare unfavorably to others at the position, and a drop could be coming.

Either way, the result is similar: changes on the mock draft.

While this is a fluid process anyway, what appears on this first-round preview―which is based on best player available, roster fit and no trades―could have a fresh look after the combine.

2019 NFL Mock Draft Round 1

1. Arizona Cardinals: Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

2. San Francisco 49ers: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

3. New York Jets: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

4. Oakland Raiders: Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

6. New York Giants: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

8. Detroit Lions: Devin White, LB, LSU

9. Buffalo Bills: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

10. Denver Broncos: Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State

12. Green Bay Packers: Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson

13. Miami Dolphins: Kyler Murray, QB, Miami Dolphins

14. Atlanta Falcons: Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State

15. Washington: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

16. Carolina Panthers: Jachai Polite, EDGE, Florida

17. Cleveland Browns: Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State

18. Minnesota Vikings: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

19. Tennessee Titans: Rashan Gary, DL, Michigan

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

21. Seattle Seahawks: Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

22. Baltimore Ravens: Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas State

23. Houston Texans: Cody Ford, OL, Oklahoma

24. Oakland Raiders (via CHI): Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

25. Philadelphia Eagles: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

26. Indianapolis Colts: Kelvin Harmon, WR, NC State

27. Oakland Raiders (via DAL): Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

30. Green Bay Packers (via NO): T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

31. Los Angeles Rams: Jaylon Ferguson, EDGE, Louisiana Tech

32. New England Patriots: Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

Ah, yes. Beautiful February day outside. Hey, has anyone seen how D.K. Metcalf's recovery and preparation are going?

Oh. Well then.

Metcalf missed the last five games of 2018 due to a neck problem, but he was plenty productive before the injury. The wideout eclipsed the 80-yard mark in five of his six healthy appearances, including a pair of 100-yard showings.

Without question, NFL teams will be carefully assessing his medical readiness. However, the 21-year-old has been cleared for all activity and will participate in Indianapolis.

And if he tests out athletically as well as anticipated, a receiver-needy Washington team should come away impressed.

Rashan Gary, DL, Michigan

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Rashan Gary can benefit immensely from the NFL Scouting Combine.

Coming out of high school, he was a 5-star prospect considered an athletic rarity for his position, but he seemed to leave some production on the field. During the last two seasons, the 21-year-old piled up 110 tackles with 19.5 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks.

While the numbers are solid, he wasn't consistently a force against top competition. Because of that, some NFL teams may have a slightly less favorable view of Gary. Yet an impressive showing at the combine will remind them why he's a high-ceiling prospect.

He should appeal to the Tennessee Titans, who need to improve depth at both defensive end and tackle. He's most effective inside but could produce at either spot.

Tennessee, though, would be fortunate if Gary slid this far. He may emerge as a "winner" in Indianapolis.

Kelvin Harmon, WR, NC State

Chris Seward/Associated Press

The Colts could use an upgrade at receiver.

Andrew Luck has an obvious go-to target in T.Y. Hilton, but the No. 2 and No. 3 pass-catchers in 2018 were tight end Eric Ebron and Nyheim Hines. Although both Chester Rogers and Ryan Grant nabbed 30-plus passes, neither averaged more than 10 yards.

Kelvin Harmon, however, offers an important mix of reliability and big-play potential. According to Pro Football Focus, his 17 contested catches tied for eighth-most nationally and 27 plays of 20-plus yards tied for 19th last season.

On skills and potential, he's worth a first-round selection. Still, the draft is largely based on value. If there isn't a run on receivers early, the 21-year-old could slide into Day 2 territory.

But if he thrives at the combine, Harmon will demand the Colts' attention when they're on the clock.

