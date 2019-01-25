NFL Draft Prospect D.K. Metcalf Cleared for All Activity After Neck Surgery

Michael Chang/Getty Images

Ole Miss Rebels wide receiver D.K. Metcalf, one of the position's top prospects in the 2019 NFL draft, received full clearance to resume all football activity Friday from Dr. Kevin Foley, who performed his neck surgery in October.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the update and noted Metcalf is expected to participate in all aspects of the NFL Scouting Combine, which starts Feb. 26.

