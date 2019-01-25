NFL Draft Prospect D.K. Metcalf Cleared for All Activity After Neck Surgery

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 25, 2019

OXFORD, MS - OCTOBER 14: Wide receiver D.K. Metcalf #14 of the Mississippi Rebels escapes a tackle by cornerback Tre Herndon #31 of the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on October 14, 2017 in Oxford, Mississippi. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)
Michael Chang/Getty Images

Ole Miss Rebels wide receiver D.K. Metcalf, one of the position's top prospects in the 2019 NFL draft, received full clearance to resume all football activity Friday from Dr. Kevin Foley, who performed his neck surgery in October.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the update and noted Metcalf is expected to participate in all aspects of the NFL Scouting Combine, which starts Feb. 26.

                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

