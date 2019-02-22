Sevilla vs. Barcelona: Odds, Preview, Live Stream and TV Info

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Sevilla host Barcelona in La Liga on Saturday, with the Blaugrana attempting to go 10 points clear at the top of the table.

Atletico Madrid do not play until Sunday, giving the leaders a chance to open up a massive gap at the summit.

Sevilla remain in the hunt for a UEFA Champions League spot, but there's just three points between their fourth-placed berth and seventh in the division.

The two sides recently played in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals, with Barca coming out on top 6-3 over two legs.

Time: 3:15 p.m. (GMT)/10:15 a.m. (ET)

Date: Saturday, Feb. 23

TV Info: BeIN Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: BeIN Sports Connect (U.S.), fuboTV (U.S.)

Odds: Sevilla win: 11-4, Barca win: 10-11, draw: 3-1

Odds courtesy of Oddschecker.

Preview

Despite a disappointing first-leg goalless draw in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 at Lyon, Barca can take one step closer to domestic glory in Andalusia.

The Blaugrana have not dazzled in La Liga, but they have produced a consistency not matched by any other side.

Sevilla's defence has been mean this season. However, the club have experienced a loss of recent form.

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Two wins in their last six in all competitions has damaged their confidence. One challenge they will not want to face at the moment is a team like Barca.

The Camp Nou giants must decide their selection policy with El Clasico scheduled for Wednesday, with Barca and Real Madrid to meet in the Copa second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu.

This could mean Ernesto Valverde rests a number of his star players given his side's comfortable lead at the top of the table.

Despite their heavy second-leg defeat in the Copa at Barca, Sevilla won the first leg 2-0 in January, and will be hoping to replicate the scoreline.

The visitors struggled to deal with forward Wissam Ben Yedder, and the diminutive Frenchman found the back of the net in the second half.

CRISTINA QUICLER/Getty Images

The 28-year-old has 17 goals and five assists in La Liga and Europe this season. He will be the hosts' primary threat if Sevilla want to capture three points.

Madrid's two giants have not been good enough this season. Atletico Madrid have battled to stay in touch but Real appear to be in transition.

Victory at Sevilla will leave Barca with a sizeable gap with only 13 games of their league campaign remaining.

The champions have been in the top two all season long, and anything but a championship victory would be considered a failure.