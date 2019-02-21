Zion Williamson: Latest Odds for Duke Star's Shoe Brand Revealed After Blowout

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Adidas is listed as the favorite over Nike to sign Duke Blue Devils superstar freshman Zion Williamson to an NBA shoe endorsement contract after he suffered a knee injury when his Nike shoe blew out during Wednesday's game against the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Here's a look at the updated odds, per BetOnline.ag:

Adidas (+125)

Nike (+150)

Puma (+450)

New Balance (+1600)

Under Armour (+1600)

Big Baller Brand (+10000)

Reuters reported Nike stock shares dipped nearly 2 percent during early trading Thursday after the Williamson injury, which occurred less than a minute into one of the most hyped college basketball games of the regular season.

"We are obviously concerned and want to wish Zion a speedy recovery," Nike said in a statement. "The quality and performance of our products are of utmost importance. While this is an isolated occurrence, we are working to identify the issue."

Darren Rovell of the Action Network noted the incident has also had an impact on the Nike PG 2.5, the signature shoe of Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George:

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski told reporters the National Player of the Year candidate suffered a "mild knee sprain" in the 88-72 UNC victory.

The team hasn't announced a timetable for his return.

Duke returns to action Saturday night when it travels to the Carrier Dome for an ACC clash with the Syracuse Orange.