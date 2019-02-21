Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on Becky Lynch, Lacey Evans and More

Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on Becky Lynch, Lacey Evans and MoreFebruary 21, 2019
Women's wrestling was at the forefront of this week's backstage WWE rumors, with the most notable surrounding 2019 Royal Rumble winner Becky Lynch.
The Man is the hottest star in all of WWE, and a new report suggests Vince McMahon knows it.
How will his view of Lynch affect her path to greatness and a date with Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 35?
Newcomer Lacey Evans also found her name in the news. Like Lynch, she may see significant television time in the coming months if reports prove accurate.
Those two tidbits plus an update on Dave Batista round out this week's visit to the rumor mill.
What Does Vince McMahon Think of Becky Lynch?
According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, Vince McMahon views Becky Lynch as his "chosen one."
Lynch winning the Royal Rumble was at his insistence, regardless of how it affected the storylines leading into WrestleMania.
The support of Lynch is a welcome sign in that it all but assures her story will have the utmost attention of management. History tells us that when McMahon is invested in something, the product is simply better. There are more risks taken, more heat behind each angle and a red-hot crowd ready to embrace all of it.
That has certainly been the case to this point.
The question now becomes if, in typical wrestling fashion, fans will read reports such as this and immediately turn on Lynch. After all, we have witnessed in the cases of John Cena and Roman Reigns just how loud and obnoxious in their dismissal of hand-chosen Superstars fans can be.
After creating this amazing force of nature—this immensely popular Superstar who rose from the monotonous abyss of the midcard to stardom no one saw coming—this report suggests to the WWE faithful that their favorite wrestler has become McMahon's golden goose.
How that affects her reaction going forward, particularly following WrestleMania and what many believe will be a Raw Women's Championship victory, is the biggest question.
Plans for Lacey Evans
Meltzer reported on an edition of Wrestling Observer Live that Lacey Evans is in line for a big push as WWE looks to capitalize on her history as a Marine and her status as a mother.
He would go on, stating she was in line for a SmackDown Women's Championship match against Asuka at WrestleMania, though he admitted doubt that it would happen at this point.
Evans developed into a talented worker during her time in NXT but oftentimes found herself lacking television time. She also never appeared in a TakeOver match or in a high-profile program of any sort. Yet her presence improved, as did her persona, and the result was a main roster call-up that has not really fleshed itself out.
If Meltzer's report of a substantial push is any indication, that will change sooner than later, giving the talented newcomer her first real exposure in an expanded role.
There will be harsh criticisms hurled at her and management for selecting her over someone like Naomi, Carmella, Mandy Rose or Sonya Deville for the role, and they may be right. It is up to Evans to prove them wrong between the ropes and management to back her up with a compelling story.
Batista Update
Meltzer rounded out a busy week for him with a report that Batista has no desire to work for anyone other than WWE.
That should be of no real surprise to anyone, even if there was contact made with All Elite Wrestling for a potential appearance for that company. Batista rose to prominence in Vince McMahon's company, became a household name and had a Hall of Fame career there.
Most importantly, he teased a rivalry with Triple H that would presumably culminate in a showdown at WrestleMania 35, if The Game is capable of competing following his Crown Jewel injury.
Batista is a WWE guy, has never known another wrestling production outside of Ohio Valley Wrestling and McMahonland, and feels like the type of Superstar to remain loyal to the man that made him a star.