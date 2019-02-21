Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on Becky Lynch, Lacey Evans and More

1 of 3

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, Vince McMahon views Becky Lynch as his "chosen one."

Lynch winning the Royal Rumble was at his insistence, regardless of how it affected the storylines leading into WrestleMania.

The support of Lynch is a welcome sign in that it all but assures her story will have the utmost attention of management. History tells us that when McMahon is invested in something, the product is simply better. There are more risks taken, more heat behind each angle and a red-hot crowd ready to embrace all of it.

That has certainly been the case to this point.

The question now becomes if, in typical wrestling fashion, fans will read reports such as this and immediately turn on Lynch. After all, we have witnessed in the cases of John Cena and Roman Reigns just how loud and obnoxious in their dismissal of hand-chosen Superstars fans can be.

After creating this amazing force of nature—this immensely popular Superstar who rose from the monotonous abyss of the midcard to stardom no one saw coming—this report suggests to the WWE faithful that their favorite wrestler has become McMahon's golden goose.

How that affects her reaction going forward, particularly following WrestleMania and what many believe will be a Raw Women's Championship victory, is the biggest question.