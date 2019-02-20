Watch Georgia Lose to MSU After Technical Foul for Fan Throwing Stuffed Animal

Watch Georgia Lose to MSU After Technical Foul for Fan Throwing Stuffed AnimalFebruary 21, 2019
Playing at Stegeman Coliseum is supposed to provide the Georgia Bulldogs with a home-court advantage.
Instead, it may have cost them a game on Wednesday night.
In a 67-67 game, Georgia guard Jordan Harris was whistled for a foul with 0.5 seconds to play, sending Mississippi State guard Quinndary Weatherspoon to the line with a chance to win the game. Weatherspoon missed the first free throw, seemingly giving Mississippi State just one more shot to avoid overtime.
However, Georgia was assessed a technical after a fan threw a teddy bear onto the court:
When MJ Wore #12 After His Jersey Was Stolen Before a Game
15 Years Ago, LeBron, Wade and Melo Took Over All-Star Weekend
14 Years Ago, Iverson Dropped Career-High 60 Points
AAF Was Perfect Cure for Football Fans' Post-SB Blues
Projected No. 1 NBA Pick Commits to Georgia
Team Went 1-78 Until Freshman Savior Stepped into the Gym
CFB National Signing Day 2019 Did Not Disappoint
The Kyrie and LeBron Bromance Is Back!
Makur Maker Is 7-Ft Recruit with Guard-Like Handles
Bats Have Become an Unexpected Attraction at Spurs Games
Friends to Foes, Ex-UGA Teammates Meet in Super Bowl
Cooks Gave a Super Gift to This Rams Employee
You Can Chop Your Way to a Lumberjack World Championship
KD Giving Back to His Hometown with Durant Center
Floorball Is the Newest Growing Sport in the USA
Former No. 1 NBA Pick Is Lighting It Up in the G League
Four Years Ago, Klay Drops Record 37 Pts in One Quarter
Remembering the Night Kobe Scored 81 Points
Happy 37th Birthday Dwyane Wade
Martell Is Leaving Ohio St. and Is on His Way to the U
Weatherspoon would go on to make the ensuing technical free throw before intentionally missing the second shot from the common foul on Harris.
It's possible Weatherspoon would have made his remaining free throw to win the game, but Tom Crean and Georgia players can't be happy that a fan may have decided the game.
Breaking: Zion (Knee) Will Not Return vs. UNC