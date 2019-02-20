Watch Georgia Lose to MSU After Technical Foul for Fan Throwing Stuffed Animal

John Amis/Associated Press

Playing at Stegeman Coliseum is supposed to provide the Georgia Bulldogs with a home-court advantage.

Instead, it may have cost them a game on Wednesday night.

In a 67-67 game, Georgia guard Jordan Harris was whistled for a foul with 0.5 seconds to play, sending Mississippi State guard Quinndary Weatherspoon to the line with a chance to win the game. Weatherspoon missed the first free throw, seemingly giving Mississippi State just one more shot to avoid overtime.

However, Georgia was assessed a technical after a fan threw a teddy bear onto the court:

Weatherspoon would go on to make the ensuing technical free throw before intentionally missing the second shot from the common foul on Harris.

It's possible Weatherspoon would have made his remaining free throw to win the game, but Tom Crean and Georgia players can't be happy that a fan may have decided the game.