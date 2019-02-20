Indiana AD Apologizes for 'F--k You' Chants Directed at Purdue's Matt Haarms

MADISON, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 11: Matt Haarms #32 of the Purdue Boilermakers handles the ball in the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers at the Kohl Center on January 11, 2019 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Indiana University athletic director Fred Glass reached out Purdue University AD Mike Bobinski to apologize after Boilermakers star Matt Haarms was subjected to chants of "f--k you" during Purdue's 48-46 win on Tuesday.

According to the Indianapolis Star's Matthew Glenesk, Glass called Bobinski and "apologized for the profane chants."

Glenesk also shared Glass' comments from an email he wrote to Indiana student season-ticket holders:

"The profane chants directed at a specific Purdue player were not part of your positive contributions. They were embarrassing and unacceptable and reflected poorly on you and Indiana University. Knock off the profane chants, and please help those around you do the same. You and Indiana University are better than that."

At various points in Tuesday's game, the Indiana student section singled out Haarms, and their chant of "f--k you, Haarms" was audible during the ESPN2 broadcast.

"They were all over me. It was bad," the sophomore center said of the game, per Glenesk. "It’s always bad. It’s bad at Michigan, at Michigan State, at Maryland, at Iowa, but not like this."

Haarms got the last laugh, as his tip-in with 3.1 seconds remaining in regulation was the difference in the outcome.

With the win, Purdue improved to 19-7 and sits in a three-way tie for the Big Ten's best record (12-3). Indiana, on the other hand, sits third from the bottom in the conference (4-11) and has dropped 11 of its last 12 games.

