Report: President Barack Obama Expected to Attend UNC vs. Duke Rivalry Matchup

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 21, 2019

The Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski presents US President Barack Obama(R) with a copy of the NCAA bracket during an event in honour of the NCAA Men�s Basketball Champion Duke Blue Devils May 27, 2010 in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC. AFP PHOTO/Mandel NGAN (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)
MANDEL NGAN/Getty Images

Wednesday's showdown between North Carolina and Duke is going to be a star-studded affair on the court and in the stands. 

Per Steve Wiseman of the News & Observer, former President Barack Obama is expected to be among the fans at Cameron Indoor Stadium watching the ACC superpowers square off.

While it wasn't definite Obama would be in attendance, Wiseman noted there were additional security measures being taken leading up to the game. 

"Media members entering Cameron Indoor for a press conference involving Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski and two players were asked to pre-register for the event and have identification checked by security personnel," Wiseman wrote. 

The 44th President of the United States will get his first in-person look at potential No. 1 draft pick Zion Williamson leading the Blue Devils against their rival. 

Obama's basketball fandom is hardly a secret. He made predictions for the men's and women's NCAA tournaments with ESPN's Andy Katz annually during his presidency. 

Williamson is used to dominating opponents in front of standard crowds, but the pressure will be intensified as he attempts to impress the former president if he does, in fact, show up on Duke's campus for the game.

Related

    Zion Gained 100 Pounds in 2 Years 😳

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Zion Gained 100 Pounds in 2 Years 😳

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Tony Bennett Is Too Big for the Mess at UCLA

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Tony Bennett Is Too Big for the Mess at UCLA

    David Kenyon
    via Bleacher Report

    CBB's Most Mind-Boggling Stats This Season 🤯

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    CBB's Most Mind-Boggling Stats This Season 🤯

    Kerry Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    No. 15 Purdue Beats Indiana on Matt Haarms' Tip-In

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    No. 15 Purdue Beats Indiana on Matt Haarms' Tip-In

    Ncaa
    via Ncaa