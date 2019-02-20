Report: President Barack Obama Expected to Attend UNC vs. Duke Rivalry Matchup

MANDEL NGAN/Getty Images

Wednesday's showdown between North Carolina and Duke is going to be a star-studded affair on the court and in the stands.

Per Steve Wiseman of the News & Observer, former President Barack Obama is expected to be among the fans at Cameron Indoor Stadium watching the ACC superpowers square off.

While it wasn't definite Obama would be in attendance, Wiseman noted there were additional security measures being taken leading up to the game.

"Media members entering Cameron Indoor for a press conference involving Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski and two players were asked to pre-register for the event and have identification checked by security personnel," Wiseman wrote.

The 44th President of the United States will get his first in-person look at potential No. 1 draft pick Zion Williamson leading the Blue Devils against their rival.

Obama's basketball fandom is hardly a secret. He made predictions for the men's and women's NCAA tournaments with ESPN's Andy Katz annually during his presidency.

Williamson is used to dominating opponents in front of standard crowds, but the pressure will be intensified as he attempts to impress the former president if he does, in fact, show up on Duke's campus for the game.