10 Teams Built to Bust Brackets in the 2019 NCAA Tournament

10 Teams Built to Bust Brackets in the 2019 NCAA TournamentFebruary 25, 2019
Beware the dreaded bracket buster.
It's easy to circle a couple of No. 12 seeds when it comes time to fill out a bracket in hopes of hitting on an upset. It's a bit harder to identify which low-seeded team will make some real noise and advance to the second weekend of the tournament.
Ahead we've set out to identify 10 teams with bracket-busting potential.
Whether it's a mid-major team that deserves more attention or a battle-tested middle-of-the-road major conference team built for tournament success, each of the following 10 teams is worth a closer look when the NCAA Tournament gets underway next month.
For each of the 10 teams, we've highlighted their star player, broken down their best games of the season and given a quick overview of what to expect from them come tournament time.
Let's get started.
Alabama Crimson Tide (16-11, 7-7 in SEC)
Star Player: Kira Lewis Jr. is the youngest player on any Division 1 roster. The 6'3" guard won't turn 18 until April 6, yet he leads the Crimson Tide in scoring (14.2 PPG) and assists (2.9 APG) while shooting a solid 37.4 percent from beyond the arc. He's also stepped things up of late, raising his averages to 16.2 points and 3.5 assists per game in his last six games.
Best Team Performance: Alabama has home wins over Kentucky (NET: 5), Mississippi State (NET: 26) and Ole Miss (NET: 37) on their resume. However, their most impressive performance might have come in a loss to Tennessee (NET: 8) on the road. The Crimson Tide overcame a 12-point halftime deficit to lead for much of the second half before eventually falling 71-68. Sophomore John Petty equaled a career-high with 30 points in the loss.
March Madness Outlook: The latest Bracket Matrix which was updated following play on Saturday has Alabama in with an at-large bid as a 12-seed. They've proven they can run with the top dogs in the SEC this season, and they could be an intriguing upset pick in a 5 vs. 12 matchup. Unlike a lot of the teams to follow on this list, they don't lean heavily on one player to shoulder the offensive load, which makes them less susceptible to an off night.
Belmont Bruins (23-4, 14-2 in Ohio Valley)
Star Player: Senior guard Dylan Windler is averaging a double-double on the season, as he ranks third in the Ohio Valley Conference in scoring (20.7 PPG) and first in rebounds (10.2, first) while shooting 41 percent from beyond the arc. Je's up to 22.5 points, 10.9 rebounds and 45.5 percent from three in conference play. Simply put, he's one of the best mid-major players in the country, and he also has a talented sidekick in fellow senior Kevin McClain (16.1 PPG).
Best Team Performance: The Bruins played a tough non-conference schedule where they picked up wins against UCLA and Western Kentucky. They also played a really good Purdue team tough on the road in a 73-62 loss. That said, their best win is undoubtedly a 79-66 victory over conference rival Murray State on the road. It's the only time the two teams will matchup this year during the regular season, which made it all the more important. Morant scored a team-high 20 points for the Racers in that one, but shot just 5-of-19 from the floor as he was slowed by an ankle injury.
March Madness Outlook: Belmont will first need to take care of business in the OVC Tournament, where they'll face a tough test from Murray State and Morant. Both teams are candidates for an at-large bid if they don't come out on top, but it's best to take things out of the committee's hands. Provided they do make the dance, the Bruins are a well-balanced team that shoots the three ball extremely well, has some good size in the rotation, and will benefit from solid senior leadership. There's second-weekend upside here.
Cincinnati Bearcats (23-4, 12-2 in AAC)
Star Player: Jarron Cumberland is the prolific scorer that Cincinnati has been lacking in recent seasons when they've leaned heavily on a stout defense. The junior guard is averaging 18.8 points and shooting 42.7 percent from beyond the arc. He's stepped his scoring up to 20.7 points per contest in conference play, including a season-high 34 points against South Florida back in January, and will be looking to stay hot down the stretch.
Best Team Performance: A four-point road win over Temple (NET: 50) is the best win on the Bearcats resume. They rallied from a 14-point deficit in that one to secure a 72-68 win, with Cumberland racking up 25 points and eight rebounds in 38 minutes of action. They also played Houston (NET: 4) tough for most of the game in a 65-58 loss on the road, leading 58-57 with 6:11 to play before getting the offense was stifled the rest of the way.
March Madness Outlook: Even with a go-to scorer, Cincinnati is still a defensive-minded team. They're holding opponents to a stingy 61.5 points per game—11th in the nation—and they currently rank in the top 50 in KenPom's adjusted offense and adjusted defense. They're projected for a No. 7 seed in the Bracket Matrix, and that would make them a tough draw capable of slowing down an offensive-minded No. 2 seed in the second round.
Hofstra Pride (23-6, 13-3 in CAA)
Star Player: Senior Justin Wright-Foreman is the headliner of a Hofstra attack that checks in at 17th in KenPom's adjusted offensive efficiency and scores 84.2 points per contest. The 6'3" guard ranks third in the nation in scoring at 26.3 points per game, and he's connected on 93 three-pointers at an impressive 43.3 percent clip. He's up to 28.1 points and 46.9 percent from three in conference play.
Best Team Performance: The Pride doesn't have a signature win, and the rest of their schedule in the Colonial Athletic Conference won't allow them the opportunity to add one. However, they did play a good VCU (NET: 34) squad down to the wire on the road back in November. Wright-Foreman went for 27 points in a 69-67 overtime loss.
March Madness Outlook: Hofstra probably isn't going to make a lengthy tournament run, but their high-powered offense is enough to make them an intriguing upset pick in the opening round. All it will take is for them to come out hot from the floor and they could send a quality opponent packing.
Lipscomb Bisons (21-6, 12-2 in Atlantic Sun)
Star Player: Lipscomb guard Garrison Mathews is the leading scorer in the Atlantic Sun Conference at 19.4 points per game. The 6'5" senior is also pulling down 5.2 rebounds per game while shooting 40.2 percent from deep. He's a proven scorer with a pair of 20 PPG seasons under his belt already heading into the season, and he's gone off for more than 30 twice already this year.
Best Team Performance: An early 73-64 victory over TCU (NET: 41) back on Nov. 20 remains the best win on Lipscomb's resume, but they've proven capable running with the big dogs more than once. They lost to Lousiville (NET: 22) on the road by just four points in December, and they've lost two games to a good Belmont team by a combined six points. They also have an impressive 25-point win over a potential tournament team in Vermont (NET: 83).
March Madness Outlook: Bubble teams around the country will be hoping the Bisons can take care of business in the Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament. Otherwise, there's a good chance they'll steal an at-large bid. The Bisons are a good defensive squad, they're battle-tested against some quality opponents and they have an experienced roster with five seniors and two juniors in the regular rotation. That's enough to think they can cause some problems as a No. 12 seed.
Minnesota Golden Gophers (17-11, 7-10 in Big 10)
Star Player: A four-year starter and one of the nation's best two-way threats, Jordan Murphy will go down as one of the best players in Minnesota basketball history. He's already the school's all-time leading rebounder (1,239) and he's worked his way up to No. 6 on the scoring list (1,699) while also checking in at ninth in blocks (124). He's averaging 14.9 points and 11.8 rebounds on the season.
Best Team Performance: A two-point, neutral-site win over Washington (NET: 29) back on Nov. 21 has looked better and better as the season has progressed and the Huskies have emerged as the cream of the Pac-12 crop. They also have wins over Wisconsin (NET: 13) and Iowa (NET: 30), and they lost by just two to Michigan (NET: 7) on the road in January.
March Madness Outlook: Murphy is as consistent as they come with 19 double-doubles in 28 games, so he's going to get his. It's the rest of the roster—namely junior Amir Coffey (14.7 PPG) and freshmen Daniel Oturu (11.4 PPG, 7.3 RPG) and Gabe Kalscheur (10.7 PPG, 42.2% 3PT)—that will determine how far this team goes. They've taken their licks in a stacked Big Ten and kept their head above water, so don't count them out for a second-round upset.
New Mexico State Aggies (24-4, 12-1 in WAC)
Star Player: A transfer from San Jose State who sat out last season, Terrell Brown has helped New Mexico State overcome the loss of leading scorer Zach Lofton (20.1 PPG) from a team that won 28 games a year ago. Brown, a 6'1" guard, is averaging 11.2 points per game while shooting 39.4 percent from long distance. He's one of five Aggies players averaging at least eight points in a well-balanced offensive attack.
Best Team Performance: If there is in such a thing as a good loss, the Aggies had one when they went into Kansas and lost to the Jayhawks (NET: 20) by just three points. They also went 4-0 against Grand Canyon (NET: 79) and Utah Valley (NET: 100), who are their two biggest competitors this season in the Western Athletic Conference.
March Madness Outlook: The Aggies have won 13 straight since losing their conference opener to California Baptist on Jan. 3. Sure, their best wins during that span were over Grand Canyon and Utah Valley, but there's something to be said for momentum going into March. The 2917-18 squad lost to Clemson by 11 points as a No. 12 seed, and they'll likely be seeded similarly this year.
NC State Wolfpack (20-8, 8-7 in ACC)
Star Player: A well-balanced NC State offense has six players who average at least eight points per game. The team's leading scorer on the year is Torin Dorn (13.9 PPG), but it's UNC-Wilmington transfer C.J. Bryce (12.1 PPG) who has led the way during the ACC portion of the schedule. After averaging 17.4 points per game as a sophomore prior to transferring, it's no surprise he's been able to provide an offensive spark. He's been the Wolfpack's leading scorer during the conference play with 12.9 points per game on 39.0 percent shooting from beyond the arc.
Best Team Performance: A home win over Auburn (NET: 23) back on Dec. 19 looked better at the time, as the Tigers were ranked No. 7 in the AP poll. It's still the best win on a resume that also includes victories over likely tournament teams in Clemson (NET: 43) and Syracuse (NET: 44). That said, a one-point loss to Virginia (NET: 2) on Jan. 29 was the team's best all-around performance of the year, as they pushed a likely No. 1 seed to overtime while forcing 15 turnovers.
March Madness Outlook: The only bad loss on the Wolfpack's resume is a four-point defeat on the road to Wake Forest (NET: 192). This is a good team, and one with a favorable schedule to close out the regular season with games against Georgia Tech and Boston College still left on the slate. There's a good chance they'll be underseeded as a No. 9 or 10 seed unless they make some noise in the ACC Tournament, and that could position them perfectly for an upset.
VCU Rams (21-6, 12-2 in Atlantic 10)
Star Player: Marcus Evans come to VCU as a proven scorer after averaging 20.1 points per game in his two seasons at Rice. He's made a smooth transition to facing tougher competition, leading VCU in points (13.7 PPG), assists (3.2 APG) and steals (1.9 SPG). He's not much of a three-point shooter with a 26.2 percent rate on 122 attempts, but he can score in bunches off the dribble. Evans had a season-high 25 points against George Washington on Saturday.
Best Team Performance: A neutral-site win over Temple (NET: 50) and a road victory against Texas (NET: 35) are the Rams' best wins, along with the aforementioned defeat of another potential upset-minded team in Hofstra. The also lost by just one to a potential tournament team in St. John's (NET: 47) in overtime on a neutral court and hung around in a road game at Virginia (NET: 2) that they lost by eight.
March Madness Outlook: An 18-15 showing last season snapped a run of seven straight years in the NCAA Tournament for the Rams. They're the class of the Atlantic 10 this year and should have a shot to get in with an at-large bid even if they don't win their conference tournament. Their stifling defense gives them a chance to beat anyone if they play within themselves. They currently rank fourth in KenPom's adjusted defensive efficiency, and they're allowing just 61.7 points per game. This could easily be a second-weekend team with the right matchups.
Wofford Terriers (24-4, 15-0 in SoCon)
Star Player: Fletcher Magee can flat-out shoot. He's averaging 10.9 three-point attempts per game and knocking down the deep ball at a 41.4 percent clip. In other words, he's an efficient volume shooter. The senior guard is averaging 20.2 points per game, and he's also a 92.3 percent free throw shooter. The reigning SoCon Player of the Year could be one of the breakout stars of the 2019 NCAA Tournament.
Best Team Performance: There's a very small chance the SoCon could be a three-bid league this year with Furman and UNC-Greensboro also putting together a compelling tournament case. A lot will have to break right for that to happen, the point is that the Terriers are thriving in a league that's not the cupcake some might think. With two wins against Furman (NET: 48), two against UNC-Greensboro (NET: 61), and two against Eastern Tennessee State (NET: 67) they've won the games that matter. And there's really no bad losses among their four defeats—Kansas, North Carolina, Mississippi State and Oklahoma.
March Madness Outlook: Wofford could very well be playing in an 8/9 game, which would make them a scary potential second-round draw for whichever No. 1 seed has the misfortune of residing in their bracket. If any team is going to make a Loyola-Chicago type of run this year, the smart money would be on the Terriers. They're second in the nation in three-point percentage (41.5%) and fifth in made threes (310), and they rank 10th in KenPom's adjusted offensive efficiency. They're outscoring opponents by more than 17 points per game, and they're led by two seniors and a junior. All of this bodes well in March.
All stats courtesy of Sports Reference, unless otherwise noted. NET rankings courtesy of NCAA.org and accurate through Feb 23.