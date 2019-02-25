10 Teams Built to Bust Brackets in the 2019 NCAA Tournament

0 of 10

Beware the dreaded bracket buster.

It's easy to circle a couple of No. 12 seeds when it comes time to fill out a bracket in hopes of hitting on an upset. It's a bit harder to identify which low-seeded team will make some real noise and advance to the second weekend of the tournament.

Ahead we've set out to identify 10 teams with bracket-busting potential.

Whether it's a mid-major team that deserves more attention or a battle-tested middle-of-the-road major conference team built for tournament success, each of the following 10 teams is worth a closer look when the NCAA Tournament gets underway next month.

For each of the 10 teams, we've highlighted their star player, broken down their best games of the season and given a quick overview of what to expect from them come tournament time.

Let's get started.