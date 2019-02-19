Kentucky Forward Reid Travis Knee Injury Diagnosed as Sprain

L.G. Patterson/Associated Press

The No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats improved to 11-2 in SEC play with a 66-58 victory over the Missouri Tigers on Tuesday, but they lost forward Reid Travis to an injury in the process.

The team announced he suffered a sprained right knee during the game and was ruled out for its remainder. He played just 13 minutes and finished with three points, two rebounds, an assist and a steal.

Travis arrived at Kentucky as a graduate transfer from Stanford and has quickly established himself as one of the most important players on the team. He is averaging 11.6 points and 7.1 rebounds a night as a double-double threat and is shooting 51.9 percent from the field.

Some of his best performances have come against notable competition, as he finished with 22 points and seven boards against Duke, 20 points and seven rebounds against North Carolina, and 18 points and 12 rebounds against Kansas.

He is one of four Wildcats averaging double figures in scoring this season alongside PJ Washington, Keldon Johnson and Tyler Herro.

Kentucky will continue to rely on Washington to anchor its frontcourt if Travis is forced to miss time and will likely turn toward the combination of EJ Montgomery and Nick Richards for depth purposes.

The Wildcats are not in action again until Saturday against the Auburn Tigers, so Travis has a few days to rest the knee.