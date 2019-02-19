Scott's Tots, Solary Top Plays, Prize Money from Apex Legends Challenge

Jacques Brinon/Associated Press

Scott's Tots (nmplol, Overpowered and Mendokusaii) scored 416 points Tuesday to earn the $9,000 prize as the top overall scorer in Week 2 of Twitch Rivals' Apex Legends Challenge in the North American region.

Solary (Jbzed, sly_twiks and mzQQQQQ) overcame a 17-point deficit following the first round to take first place in the European region earlier Tuesday.

Although Tamamdir (wtcN, Mithrain and Bozzard) was unable to maintain its advantage after posting 204 points in the opening half of the competition, its bonus earnings allowed it to match Solary in total winnings:

The trios once again competed in public lobbies over four hours of tournament play. Placing was based on both kills (one point each) and placement (10 points for a win, five points for second or third, and three points for fourth or fifth) with an unlimited number of matches available.

Bonus money was also awarded for where each team ranked in each of the two rounds in both regions and completing special tasks, such as highest elimination total with all of the eight usable characters.

The North American competition saw Scott's Tots, TSM (Daequan, AIMBOTCALVIN and PayneTTV) and Team Imaqtpie (imaqtpie, Shiphtur and dyrus) separated by just four points heading into the final hour of play. No other team was within 40 points of the lead.

Scott's Tots surged down the stretch on the strength of a tournament-best 236-point second round, including a clutch victory in their last match, to surge past TSM for the victory.

Meanwhile, play in the European tournament also came right down to the final matches, with Solary and Tamamdir both within striking distance of the top spot heading into their last lobby.

Solary picked up a victory in its final game, and the 10 points was enough to secure the top spot in both the second round and the overall leaderboard.

In the bigger picture, Apex Legends has showcased some serious potential in the early weeks since its under-the-radar release, frequently garnering more Twitch viewers than powerhouse Fortnite. A successful competitive scene would bolster the game's long-term staying power.