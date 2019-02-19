Video: Liverpool's Sadio Mane Botches Easy Goal vs. Bayern Munich in UCL

Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17 Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon Paulo Dybala Is the Forward Looking to Lead Juventus to Champions League Glory Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders Will Paulo Dybala Electrify the Champions League Final for Juventus? Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League? Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final? Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final? FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title 270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder We Asked Fans in Egypt: Who Is Your Champions League Legend? Right Arrow Icon

Sadio Mane will want that miss back.

The Liverpool attacker had a brilliant opportunity to put the Reds ahead in the first half of the club's Champions League Round of 16 matchup against Bayern Munich.

Instead, the normally reliable Mane scuffed the shot badly after it fell to him in the box behind Bayern's defense. Mane turned but rushed the shot and send it wide.

In many ways, that miss defined much of the match for Liverpool, who attacked Bayern relentlessly but failed to find the final bit of magic. If Liverpool fail to advance, that wastefulness—and Mane's missed sitter—will be a major factor.