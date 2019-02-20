Champions League 2019: Wednesday Odds, Live Stream for Round of 16 Fixtures

Jon Super/Associated Press

Premier League champions Manchester City travel to Schalke in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, with the pair clashing in the first leg of the round of 16.

Atletico Madrid and Juventus also meet on Wednesday in Spain. Cristiano Ronaldo is set to return to the city where he made his name in La Liga.

City remain one of the tournament favourites, but a close title race at home could stunt their European charge.

Wednesday's First-Leg Matches

Schalke vs. Manchester City (8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET)

Atletico vs. Juventus (8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET)

Wednesday's Match Odds

Schalke: 11-1, City: 2-7, draw: 11-2

Atletico: 37-19, Juve: 15-8, draw: 21-10

Odds relayed by Oddschecker.

Live Stream: BT Sport website (UK), B/R Live (U.S.)

Schalke vs. City

PATRIK STOLLARZ/Getty Images

The Germans will need to be at their most resolute as they run into one of the best teams on the planet on home soil.

Pep Guardiola's contingent have suffered criticism this term, but only because they have become the purveyors of the highest standards possible.

The English champions have failed to hit the heights of last season, when they demolished teams with consummate ease, but City have started to find their groove in recent weeks.

The Sky Blues have leapfrogged Liverpool in the Premier League standings, and have produced vintage displays since slipping to a shock 2-1 defeat at Newcastle United.

City have scored 11 goals in their last four games, including victories against Arsenal and Chelsea, and they appear ready to progress in the Champions League.

The 6-0 win against Chelsea underlined how dangerous Guardiola's squad remains at the business end of the campaign.

Martin Meissner/Associated Press

Schalke are miles off the pace in the Bundesliga, and could face a potential relegation battle in the final months of the season.

The German side have won only six games in the league this term, suffering a disastrous run of domestic form.

Leroy Sane could face his former team after featuring for the Gelsenkirchen club early in his career. The 23-year-old has struggled to claim a regular starting place under Guardiola this term, but remains one of the most exciting talents in Europe.

The Germany international has found himself on the bench, but has made 27 appearances in the Premier League and Champions League this season, scoring 10 goals.

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Speaking to BT Sport (h/t Tom Marshall-Bailey and Josh Challies of the Manchester Evening News), Sane explained how Guardiola has helped him and the team improve since arriving at the Etihad Stadium.

"To know exactly where we are or where the players are. [We train] in different situations so that we have always solutions. It’s not like we train just whatever and then after the training session we go on the pitch and it will just happen. It’s the same as set pieces. You have to practise it so everyone knows it. At a certain time, if you keep doing it and keep doing it then it becomes easier in your head. Pep always wants us, especially the strikers, to do our own thing and sometimes to create something different, not to be predictable. I’m training a lot now on my right foot to not be so predictable."

City are big favourites to progress, and if the English side perform anywhere near their top standard, the tie could be dead before the return leg in Manchester.

Atletico vs. Juve

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Ronaldo is back in the Spanish capital after leaving for Turin last summer, intent on causing pain for an old enemy.

There will be no love lost for Atleti fans when the icon steps on the pitch at the Wanda Metropolitano on Wednesday, with the former Real Madrid player experiencing a new challenge late in his career.

Ronaldo is chasing his fifth Champions League winners medal, but will know the defensive qualities of his next opponents will be a major hurdle.

Atleti have been Barcelona's closest rivals for the Spanish title for most of this season, and reside two point clear of Los Blancos, but Diego Simeone's men have failed to be prolific in front of goal.

However, former Juve midfielder Alessio Tacchinardi has said Atleti are one side Juve do not want to face at this stage of the tournament.



GABRIEL BOUYS/Getty Images

Speaking to Radio Marca (Adapted by Padraig Whelan), Tacchinardi explained his thoughts ahead of the first leg.

"It is a very difficult tie for both teams. I think Juventus will go through but with a lot of difficulty because they have a strong opponent in front of them. This Juventus side have been more improved since they came back from the break as they are now are playing much better. If Juventus are not at 100 percent they could lose; at 70 percent, they won't beat Atletico. I have played against Simeone many times and Atletico play like he did when he was a player, with desire and personality. The worst opponent for Juventus are Atletico under Simeone."

Once again, Juve have dominated the Italian championship, allowing them to shift their attention to the one prize they truly crave.

The Turin club have been consistent since the start of the season but have lacked the explosiveness expected after the purchase of Ronaldo.

The 34-year-old's 19 goals and 8 assists in 24 Serie A games underpins why the club brought the Portuguese to Italy, but Ronaldo has only managed to find the net in the Champions League once for his new team.

Simeone will hope this trend continues for the attacker, and his defence will be tasked with freezing the playing legend out of proceedings in Madrid.