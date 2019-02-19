Stephen Curry Praises 'Unreal' and 'Unbelievably Talented' Zion Williamson

Lance King/Getty Images

Duke Blue Devils phenom Zion Williamson has been putting on such a show at the college level that he has grabbed the attention of some of the NBA's biggest stars.

"He's unreal," Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry said of Williamson, according to USA Today's Josh Peter. "We were talking about him the other day in our team room. He has a lot of hype around him and he's unbelievably talented, but you can't teach, like, his passion and the way that ... he plays. He plays hard every possession and I think that's an underrated skill that kids can kind of emulate."

What Williamson is doing is no easy feat. The 18-year-old Blue Devil is generating enough hype to not only receive praise from a two-time NBA MVP, but to earn the respect of a team that has won three of the past four NBA titles.

Of course, Curry and the Warriors are hardly alone in fawning over Williamson. Four-time NBA MVP LeBron James also likes what he sees in the 6'7", 285-pound forward, so much so that he even made a trip to Charlottesville, Virginia, to get an up-close look.

"With his athleticism, with what we all see, to jump well beyond the 10-foot rim is incredible," James said, per Peter. "I think what's also incredible is at his size his speed, his agility, his quickness. And then to add on to that, I think he's just a great kid."

Having two of the best players in NBA history compliment his game wasn't lost on the Duke freshman.

"I mean, I guess it's dope," Williamson told Peter. "Those are two of the best players in the league there. And then, I'm hoping to be there, like, competing against them next year."

It may not be long before Williamson gets to see how he stacks up against the likes of James and Curry. If he decides to go one-and-done in Durham, he figures to be one of the first names off the board in June's draft. He is the No. 1 overall prospect on Bleacher Report draft expert Jonathan Wasserman's big board.

Williamson is averaging 22.4 points and 9.2 rebounds per game this season.