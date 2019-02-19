Antonio Brown on Trade: Art Rooney II 'Agreed That It Is Time to Move On'

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown tweeted Tuesday that he and Steelers owner Art Rooney II "agreed that it is time to move on."

Brown tweeted a photo of himself and Rooney after they met to discuss Brown's future with the organization:

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Brown and Rooney were joined by Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert and executive Omar Khan, as well as Brown's agent, Drew Rosenhaus.

Schefter noted that the meeting was cordial and added that a source said, "Everyone agreed the trade will be for the best."

