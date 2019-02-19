Antonio Brown on Trade: Art Rooney II 'Agreed That It Is Time to Move On'February 19, 2019
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown tweeted Tuesday that he and Steelers owner Art Rooney II "agreed that it is time to move on."
Brown tweeted a photo of himself and Rooney after they met to discuss Brown's future with the organization:
Antonio Brown @AB84
Had a great meeting with Mr.Rooney today we discussed a lot of things and we cleared the air on several issues! We both agreed that it is time to move on but I’ll always have appreciation and gratitude towards the Rooney family and @steelers organization! #CallGod #Boomin https://t.co/DEgURchvhW
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Brown and Rooney were joined by Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert and executive Omar Khan, as well as Brown's agent, Drew Rosenhaus.
Schefter noted that the meeting was cordial and added that a source said, "Everyone agreed the trade will be for the best."
