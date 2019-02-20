Amir Khan vs. Ariel Sexton: ONE Championship Fight Time, Live Stream and TV Info

Stanley Chou/Getty Images

The ONE Lightweight World Grand Prix takes centre stage on Friday, with Amir Khan battling Ariel Sexton in the quarter-finals of the MMA competition.

The Singapore Indoor Stadium will host the Call To Greatness event. Khan will be the home favourite, but Sexton is a submission specialist from the Renzo Gracie Academy who ranks as one of the most dangerous fighters in his weight class.

ONE Championship bouts will be shown on B/R Live in the United States, with the MMA company growing in prominence amongst fight fans worldwide.

Date: Friday, Feb. 22

Time: 5:15 a.m. ET/ 10:15 a.m. GMT (Main card begins 8:30 a.m ET/1:30 p.m. GMT)

TV: TNT (U.S.)

Stream: B/R Live (U.S.), ONE App

Preview

Singapore is the original home of ONE, and Khan and Sexton are expected to provide a fascinating contest of styles.

Khan, not to be confused with the British boxing superstar of the same name, will have the crowd behind him as they cheer for their hometown representative.

The fighter is a Singapore Muay Thai champion, and his striking is dangerous and accurate. He learned wrestling and martial arts in the U.S. after moving to Louisiana to attend high school.

Khan is a member of Evolve MMA, and holds the record for the most knockouts in ONE since its inception.

Both Sexton and Khan are perfectly matched for a classic fight, and the pair faced off before their bout:

Sexton is a Costa Rican Brazilian jiu-jitsu national champion and traditionally the heavier man. His technical prowess will cause Khan problems if the Canadian-based talent can close the distance.

Tarzan has previously defeated Roger Huerta, and holds a tap-out win over Eddie Ng in 2015, proving the quality of his big-fight mentality.

Sexton's rear naked choke could be the deciding factor on Friday. Khan will desire a quick finish to the fight, and will need to lay combinations early to facilitate victory.

This contest is finely balanced. Khan is 13 years younger than his opponent, and age could play a difference deep into the fight.