Predicting the Biggest Standouts of the 2019 NFL CombineFebruary 22, 2019
Predicting the Biggest Standouts of the 2019 NFL Combine
If you squint just a little bit, you can make out the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine. It's on the horizon, kicking off Feb. 26 and commencing March 4 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Obviously, draftniks will be looking a lot more closely once it arrives.
While the combine is an important part of the predraft process, it's important to take what we see with a grain of salt. The purpose of the event is to simplify the interview and medical-check processes. The workouts and drills are just there to help teams further form opinions that should largely be based on game film.
Overvaluing workout warriors in the combine rarely works out well. (Oh, hi, Vernon Gholston!)
Still, it's exciting when a player crushes the combine. It's good to keep that salt handy, but boy, does a strong performance make for some fun predraft debate.
Here is a countdown of the 10 prospects most likely to build buzz at the 2019 combine because of their measurables and/or their drill performances. Just keep in mind that these are positive standouts, so there will be no bashing a quarterback's slow 40-yard-dash time.
Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State
Regardless of what Stephen A. Smith might believe, Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins isn't likely to wow at the combine with his running prowess. What Haskins will do is impress with his mechanics, his arm talent, his measurables and his football IQ.
"Dwayne Haskins tells me and Steve Mariucci that he'll run, throw and 'kill it' on Mooch's white board at the combine next month," NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano tweeted after interviewing the Buckeyes standout.
Haskins should do just that. He's as archetypal of a quarterback as there is in this draft class. As long as he measures in close to his listed 6'3" and 220 pounds and proves that his 4,831 yards through the air and FBS-leading 50 touchdown tosses last season were no fluke—and they weren't—Haskins should solidify himself as the top pocket passer in the draft.
Quarterbacks don't always throw or run at the combine, so Haskins' drive to be the best will also impress.
Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama
Alabama running back Josh Jacobs is beginning to gain steam as the top back in this draft class. He didn't have a massive workload at Alabama, yet he shone almost every time he touched the ball. He's quick, and he's shifty for a 5'10", 216-pound back. And he should flash those skills at the combine.
As a sophomore in 2017 spring practices, Jacobs ran a 4.5-second 40-yard dash and produced a team-best 35½-inch vertical jump, according to AL.com.
It would be a surprise if Jacobs didn't beat those numbers after training specifically for the combine. Given his elusiveness and the change-of-direction ability he's put on tape, he should shine in events like the three-cone drill and short shuttle.
Jacobs probably won't be the fastest back at the combine, but his all-around performance should turn more than a few heads.
Renell Wren, DT, Arizona State
While many of the players you'll see on this list are potential first-round picks—and there's a reason for that—you may not be familiar with some of those who aren't. If you aren't aware of Arizona State defensive tackle Renell Wren, you likely will be after the combine.
Wren is a massive defensive lineman and incredibly athletic for his size. Last month, he was one of the standouts of the Reese's Senior Bowl, which has placed him a bit further in the spotlight ahead of the combine. According to Kevin Zimmerman of ArizonaSports.com, Wren measured in at 6'4" and 315 pounds in Mobile, Alabama—and he ran a 4.85 40 last offseason.
That's a ridiculous combination of size and speed for a nose tackle prospect. If Wren is able to run in the 4.8 range at the combine at this weight—and perhaps show off a little in agility drills—he's going to get the attention of NFL decision-makers.
Nick Bosa, Edge, Ohio State
While some players will be looking to earn positions as top draft prospects at the combine, Ohio State edge-rusher Nick Bosa will mainly be trying to secure his. He has looked like a top-three draft pick since before the start of the season, which ended for Bosa after just three games.
Bosa plans to participate at the combine to show he is at 100 percent after his core muscle injury.
Listed at 6'4" and 263 pounds, Bosa should be able to produce some impressive numbers for his size. He's flashed quickness, agility and strength even more impressive than his older brother, Joey Bosa—who only ran a 4.86-second 40 but had a 120-inch broad jump and a 6.89-second three-cone drill.
"If there's anything he feels he'd like to retest, then he'll go to the Ohio State pro day and re-rest [sic] there," Bosa's father, John Bosa, said, per Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. "But I'm pretty sure he's going to be pleased with everything he does at the combine."
Andy Isabella, WR, Massachusetts
Some prospects are going to garner attention with their combination of physical traits. Some are going to wow with pure quickness. Massachusetts wideout Andy Isabella is likely part of the latter group.
Isabella racked up 1,698 yards receiving in 2018, and he did most of his damage with raw speed. Just how fast is he, though? Isabella says he has run a 4.26-second 40, according to Jeff Risdon of RealGM. The combine record stands at 4.22 seconds and is owned by current Cincinnati Bengals wideout John Ross.
While there is no official record to show that Isabella has actually run that fast, Isabella did beat Cleveland Browns cornerback and former high school crosstown rival Denzel Ward in the 200-meter sprint in 2015. Ward clocked an impressive 4.32-second 40 at the combine last year.
In other words, Isabella isn't just fast. He's really fast. He's going to prove it at the combine and become a standout in the process.
Mecole Hardman, WR, Georgia
Isabella is fast. Georgia's Mecole Hardman might be even faster. At least, that's something that he's hoping to prove. In fact, Hardman has his sights set on Ross' 40 record at the combine.
"I'm very confident in my speed and my ability to run fast, so that's definitely my goal to be the fastest there," Hardman said, per Drew Davison of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "If I can accomplish that, that would be huge. I know John Ross ran a 4.22. That's in sight for sure."
Hardman averaged 15.5 yards per reception and 20.1 yards per punt return, so he possesses some speed. If he does come close to Ross' record, it'll grab some attention.
"Hardman can fly," NFL Media's Daniel Jeremiah and Lance Zierlein wrote. "The buzz is starting to build in personnel circles."
Montez Sweat, Edge, Mississippi State
Straight-line speed isn't everything, though it's important for receivers. For pass-rushers, the best way to impress is with a combination of measurables, ability, quickness and strength. Expect Mississippi State's Montez Sweat to do exactly that.
Sweat is first going to grab attention with his long frame—he measured in at 6'6" and 252 pounds with 35⅝-inch arms at the Senior Bowl—and then likely in the bench press. However, he's also going to shine once he has a chance to flash his quickness and mobility.
"Sweat was the most dominant guy out here on Day 1," NFL Media's Lance Zierlein wrote of Sweat during Senior Bowl Week. "If you had him as a late first-rounder, you need to go back and reassess your grade for him. I projected him for the late teens in Round 1 coming into this week, but that might be too low for him."
The total package is what is going to cause teams to fall in love with Sweat during the combine.
Devin White, LB, LSU
LSU linebacker Devin White isn't going to grab attention for his measurables alone. While he's certainly big enough for the position—he's listed at 6'1" and 240 pounds—he doesn't possess the length some teams look for.
But White will wow with his combination of quickness, explosiveness and change-of-direction ability. He's clearly an instinctual player, as evidenced by his 123 tackles, 12 tackles for a loss and six passes defended in 2018. And White backs up those instincts with a tremendous physical package.
"He might be the most athletic player in the entire class," one scout told Bleacher Report draft analyst Matt Miller before the 2018 college football season. "I've heard stories about his battles with Leonard Fournette, and they're on a similar level athletically."
White should end up with one of the best all-around combine performances of any linebacker in Indianapolis.
Noah Fant, TE, Iowa
Teammates T.J. Hockenson and Noah Fant are two of the top tight end prospects in this draft. While Hockenson may be the better all-around prospect, Fant is the more athletically gifted pass-catcher. He's going to drop jaws with his movement skills at the combine.
Fant appears to be blazing fast on film and seems to cut in and out of breaks with ease. However, he won't just impress in the 40 or in the short shuttle. According to Chad Leistikow of Hawk Central, the tight end recorded a ridiculous 42.1-inch vertical jump during offseason workouts, which would be higher than anyone at his position in the combine's last seven years.
That's 42 inches for a pass-catcher listed at 6'5" and 220 pounds. Teams looking for a jump-ball receiver are going to salivate. Don't be surprised if Fant's overall workout is more comparable to some smaller wideouts than other tight ends. Also, don't be shocked if he overtakes Hockenson on some draft boards based on his combine performance.
D.K. Metcalf, WR, Mississippi
For Mississippi wide receiver D.K. Metcalf, the most important aspect of the combine will be proving he's fully recovered from the neck injury that required surgery and ended his 2018 season. However, he's also going to wow NFL teams with his raw measurables and drill performances.
Metcalf is listed at 6'4" and 230 pounds, but a recent viral social media photo suggests that he's a bit bigger than that. Even if he has indeed put on muscle, however, his numbers with that size should generate a lot of buzz.
According to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, Metcalf has been timed in the 4.46-second range in the 40 and has recorded a vertical jump over 37 inches. After training specifically for workouts, his numbers should be even more impressive.
"He’s raw, but there’s a lot of upside because he’s so big and talented," one NFL scout said, per Thamel. " ... He's going to kill workouts."
There will be faster receivers, but Metcalf's combination of uncanny size and athleticism is likely to make him the combine's most buzz-worthy participant.