Predicting the Biggest Standouts of the 2019 NFL Combine

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

If you squint just a little bit, you can make out the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine. It's on the horizon, kicking off Feb. 26 and commencing March 4 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Obviously, draftniks will be looking a lot more closely once it arrives.

While the combine is an important part of the predraft process, it's important to take what we see with a grain of salt. The purpose of the event is to simplify the interview and medical-check processes. The workouts and drills are just there to help teams further form opinions that should largely be based on game film.

Overvaluing workout warriors in the combine rarely works out well. (Oh, hi, Vernon Gholston!)

Still, it's exciting when a player crushes the combine. It's good to keep that salt handy, but boy, does a strong performance make for some fun predraft debate.

Here is a countdown of the 10 prospects most likely to build buzz at the 2019 combine because of their measurables and/or their drill performances. Just keep in mind that these are positive standouts, so there will be no bashing a quarterback's slow 40-yard-dash time.