Harry Kane Returns to Tottenham Training, on Course to Feature Against Burnley

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane returned to full training with the first-team squad on Monday after his recent injury layoff.

The forward has been sidelined since January 13 after picking up an ankle ligament issue against Manchester United in the Premier League and was expected to be back in action in March. However, it now appears he could be in line to feature against Burnley on Saturday in the top flight.

According to Dan Kilpatrick of the Evening Standard, Kane's recovery has gone well and he is now two weeks ahead of schedule, having been back on the field with the rest of the Spurs squad on Monday for light training with manager Mauricio Pochettino.

"Pochettino is always reluctant to rush back his injured players and the club is conscious that Kane occasionally needs reminding of his own limits, so he may have to settle for a place on the bench at Turf Moor before returning to the starting XI in the crucial London derby at Chelsea tomorrow week," continued the report.

In the report, it's added that Kane has spent time doing rehabilitation in the Bahamas, as the club seek to avoid him enduring a sluggish return to action. The England captain took a while to knock off the rust when he came back from the same injury in April 2018.

As the team's established apex goalscorer, news that the striker is on the road to recovery is a boost for Spurs, especially given they have an exciting 2019 in store.

Not only are Tottenham in an excellent position to progress into the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League after a 3-0 win over Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of their last-16 showdown, they are also just five points off the top of the Premier League table.

Oliver Kay of The Times paid tribute to the work being done at Spurs of late without Kane and the injured Dele Alli:

Per Sky Sports Statto, since Kane's absence Tottenham forward Heung-Min Son has stepped up his goalscoring:

With the team performing so well at the moment—Fernando Llorente has also stepped up in the absence of Kane—Pochettino won't feel under major pressure to rush his star striker back. After all, Tottenham still have some huge games to come between now and the end of the campaign they will want the forward refreshed for.

Spurs are still major outsiders for both the Champions League and the Premier League. However, if Kane can get fit again and go on one his trademark goalscoring bursts during the run in, this could yet become a historic 2019 for the north London club.