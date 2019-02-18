FA Cup Draw 2019 Schedule: Quarter-Final Fixtures and Dates Released

Alastair Grant/Associated Press

Manchester United face a tough trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup after defeating Chelsea 2-0 at Stamford Bridge on Monday.

Premier League champions Manchester City will travel to Swansea City in the next round, while Watford host Crystal Palace.

Brighton & Hove Albion face a trip to Millwall in the last eight of the competition.

All matches will be played March 15-18.

United produced one of their best performances of the season as they kept a clean sheet in west London.

Chelsea fielded a full-strength side, but could not cope with United's movement and explosive closing down.

The Red Devils took the lead in the first half. Ander Herrera peeled away to head past Kepa, meeting a perfect cross from Paul Pogba.

The goal stung the hosts, and it clearly affected their confidence despite having plenty of the ball.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's midfield diamond controlled the game, and Pogba's energy and guile was the difference maker in the tie.

The Frenchman made it 2-0 on the stroke of half-time, exploding through midfield to meet Marcus Rashford's cross.

Pogba launched himself at the ball to beat the Blues defence, and United took a telling advantage into the interval.

Chelsea attempted to find their way back in the game in the second half, but United suffocated the work of Eden Hazard.

The Belgian was consigned to long periods outside of the penalty area, with Chris Smalling in excellent form at centre-back for the visitors.

United gave one of the best performances for many years as they forced Chelsea out of the competition. A trip to Wolves represents a significant challenge for Solskjaer, with the promoted club having a tremendous campaign back in the top flight.

Manchester City will be pleased with their draw, with a trip to Wales booked to face Swansea.

The Swans defeated Brentford 4-1 to progress, with City beating Newport County by the same scoreline.

There will be an all Premier League clash as Watford and Palace meet at Selhurst Park.

The Hornets edged past Queens Park Rangers 1-0 in the fifth round, with Palace comfortable 2-0 winners at Doncaster Rovers.

One of Millwall or Brighton will be in the semi-finals this season, with the Lions searching for relief after a difficult season in the EFL Championship.

The south London side eliminated AFC Wimbledon 1-0, with the Seagulls overcoming Derby Country 2-1 to progress.