Bryce Harper Rumors: Star May Not Sign for 'Several' Days Amid Phillies Links

Free-agent outfielder Bryce Harper figures to sign with a team at some point, but that eventual deal reportedly may not come for "a few or even several more days."

That is what Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported Monday, noting the San Francisco Giants, San Diego Padres, Chicago White Sox and possibly the Washington Nationals are still involved in addition to the Philadelphia Phillies. He noted the "rumor" the Nationals were given the right to match an offer at the end of his free agency is "untrue."

This comes after Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported Harper "will ultimately receive more than the 10-year, $300 million contract he turned down from the Nats in September" from the Phillies.

While Heyman called the Phillies the favorites to sign the slugger Sunday, he pointed out there are "multiple long-term offers" that come in at more than $30 million a year.

Adding Harper would continue an offseason overhaul for the Phillies that has already included signing outfielder Andrew McCutchen and trading for catcher J.T. Realmuto and shortstop Jean Segura. It shouldn’t come as much surprise Philadelphia has added so many pieces considering owner John Middleton's comments in November.

"We're going into this expecting to spend money," Middleton said, per Nightengale. "And maybe even be a little bit stupid about it."

Harper would be the biggest addition of the entire group seeing how he has a National League MVP, NL Rookie of the Year, Silver Slugger and six All-Star Game appearances on his resume. He drilled 34 home runs to go with a career-best 100 RBI and league-leading 130 walks in 2018 and is only 26 years old with plenty of years remaining in his prime.

Philadelphia was 80-82 in 2018, which represented a 14-game improvement from the previous year. Adding Harper, even if it takes "several more days," could put it in position to challenge for the National League East crown.