UFC's Dana White: Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone Fight 'Not Even Close'

A matchup between Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone has been making the rounds in the rumor mill, but UFC president Dana White threw cold water the idea Monday.

"It's not even close to being done," he told TMZ Sports.

As TMZ noted, UFC announcer Joe Rogan said on his podcast Sunday night that the McGregor vs. Cerrone matchup was "a done deal, as far as I know."

But White denied any such reports, saying they were "not true." He did previously say that Cerrone "deserved" a matchup against McGregor, per Brett Okamoto of ESPN.com. But at this point, nothing is written in stone.

McGregor can't fight again until April, due to his six-month ban for his part in the post-fight brawl following his loss at UFC 229 to Khabib Nurmagomedov. And White has said in the past that a McGregor-Nurmagomedov rematch will happen at some point in 2019, though both fighters could face other opponents first.

As for McGregor's feelings on the matter, it appears he'd be happy fighting any number of opponents, at least if his tweets are to be taken seriously:

It's all up in the air for now. The only certainty is that White isn't ready to publicly commit to the potential McGregor-Cerrone showdown.