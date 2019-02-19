Champions League 2019: Tuesday Odds, Live Stream for Round-of-16 Leg-1 Fixtures

Rui Vieira/Associated Press

Liverpool host Bayern Munich in the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, with Barcelona travelling to Lyon in the first-leg matches.

Jurgen Klopp's team will attempt to go one better in this year's tournament after being defeated in last season's final by Real Madrid.

Barca have not won the Champions League since 2014-15 and have instead witnessed the consistent dominance of their El Clasico rival Real Madrid in Europe's elite competition.

Tuesday's First-Leg Matches

Liverpool vs. Bayern Munich (8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET)

Lyon vs. Barcelona (8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET)

Tuesday's Match Odds

Liverpool: 6-5, Bayern: 12-5, draw: 11-4

Lyon: 19-5, Barca: 5-6, draw: 41-13

Odds relayed by Oddschecker.

Live Stream: BT Sport website (UK), B/R Live (U.S.)

Liverpool vs. Bayern

It has been a story of two contrasting seasons for Liverpool and Bayern.

The Reds have fixed the defensive issues that saw them only finish fourth last term, with Klopp hugely reliant on his trident of attackers.

Bayern have fallen from the summit of the Bundesliga, and a seventh straight German title is under threat from the resurgent Borussia Dortmund, who lead the way.

The sheer volume of matches could be Liverpool's undoing in the weeks ahead. The European games come thick and fast as the Merseyside giants chase English champions Manchester City.

Bayern manager Niko Kovac has said the trip to Liverpool constitutes the toughest possible task for his men, with Klopp's side maturing over the past 12 months.

Per Sky Sports, Kovac gave his thoughts on Monday ahead of the first leg.

"I want to say once again, we are playing tomorrow against an opponent where it is the most difficult draw. If you look at what Liverpool did in the Champions League last season, and what they are doing in the Premier League this season then you have to say it is the most difficult draw that there is. Other draws would have been difficult, but I maintain that tomorrow and in Munich the form on the day will be decisive."

The visitors have hit a rich vein of form, winning eight of their last 10 in all competition. Bayern slipped to a 3-1 defeat against Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga at the start of this month, but Kovac has watched his side score plenty of goals in recent weeks.

Lyon vs. Barca

Despite continuing to lead the way in La Liga, Barca have struggled to put opponents away in recent times.

A 2-2 draw against Valencia in the Spanish league was followed by a 1-1 result in the Copa del Rey semi-final first leg against Real, and a third draw was recorded in a goalless visit to Athletic Bilbao. They were able to stem the flow of draws last time out with a 1-0 win over Real Valladolid.

The Blaugrana need a strong showing in the European competition if they are to prove they are catching Los Blancos on the continent.

Lyon should not provide the largest hurdle, with the club currently 16 points behind leaders Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1.

However, the French team have been difficult to beat all season, having beaten PSG and Manchester City. Barca need to start firing in attack to avoid an embarrassment.

Speaking after the weekend's win against Valladolid, Gerard Pique said he and his team-mates must find another gear.

According to BBC Sport, the defender said: "We were not the Barca we wanted to be. The result was good, the sensations were not. If we don't move the ball quickly, dominate the play and possession or create chances, we are a weaker team."

Both units could be cautious in the first leg, with Lyon attempting to keep the tie alive by the time they reach the Camp Nou.

Barca are seven points clear in the league, so they can throw maximum resources at the Champions League to progress with as little fuss as possible.