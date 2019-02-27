Dangerous CBB Teams with Most Cinderella Potential in the 2019 NCAA Tournament

0 of 10

Lance King/Getty Images

Wofford will likely be a single-digit seed in the 2019 NCAA tournament, but the Terriers will be donning glass slippers as the most dangerous Cinderella team in the field.

Last week, we did sleeper rankings for the tournament, and now you're getting the Cinderella candidates.

You might be wondering: What's the difference?

Any program could be a sleeper with the appropriate seed, but Cinderella status is determined on a case-by-case basis, rooted in the program's history rather than its current season.

Syracuse making the Final Four as a No. 10 seed in 2016 was a great sleeper story, but it was not a Cinderella situation. Nor would it be a Cinderella story if Indiana sneaks in as a No. 12 seed before reaching the Elite Eight. Really, with the exception of DePaul, Rutgers and maybe one could argue for St. John's, it's almost impossible to find a Cinderella candidate from a major conference.

But teams like Gonzaga, VCU and Wichita State wouldn't count as Cinderella candidates, either, unless I missed the part of the fairy tale where she goes back and finds her glass slipper every year. Thus, we can't make blanket statements based on conference affiliation.

As a rule of thumb, any mid-major or minor-conference team seeded No. 7 or worse that hasn't made some sort of run in the NCAA tournament in the past decade was eligible for inclusion.

Now that that's settled, our top 10 Cinderella candidates are ranked in ascending order of how terrifying it would be to see your favorite team matched against them in the tournament.