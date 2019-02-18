Sleeper Rankings for the 2019 NCAA Tournament

0 of 10

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

At least one team seeded No. 6 or worse has made the Final Four in six consecutive NCAA tournaments.

Could a team like Maryland, Auburn or—Dare we say it?—Wofford extend that streak to seven years this March?

For all the time we spend arguing about No. 1 seeds and teams right on the cut line, it's the ones in that Nos. 6-11 range that tend to destroy everyone's brackets.

In each and every tournament in the 2010s, multiple No. 1 or No. 2 seeds have failed to reach the Sweet 16, meaning that with one No. 15 Florida Gulf Coast exception (2013), it was always a team in the Nos. 7-10 range winning multiple games in their place. And in seven of those nine tournaments, at least two No. 6 or No. 11 seeds made it into the second weekend.

With just a couple of weeks remaining until Selection Sunday, who are those teams looming large as Sweet 16 (or Final Four) sleepers?

Using Friday's Bracket Matrix update as a guide of who is seeded where, we've scoured the list of at-large candidates projected for a No. 6 seed or worse to let you know which ones could cause problems in the first two rounds.

Teams are listed in ascending order of how comfortable we would feel picking them to win multiple games regardless of their draw.