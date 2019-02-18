NBA Rumors: James Dolan 'Courting Offers' for Knicks Sale, Per Bill Simmons

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistFebruary 18, 2019

FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2018, file photo, Madison Square Garden chairman James Dolan, center, watches an NBA basketball game between the New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden in New York. It's been a year since Dolan announced his intent to sell the New York Liberty, and the team is still on the market. There have been several potential buyers and a few have gotten close to purchasing the team, but for various reasons all the potential deals fell through. Even without a new owner on the horizon and the Liberty in the same situation as last November, there is no danger of the team ceasing to exist this winter. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

James Dolan is reportedly ready to sell the New York Knicks.

The Ringer's Bill Simmons reported on his most recent podcast (h/t Tommy Beer of Forbes.com): "Multiple people told me this, who know things. James Dolan is courting offers for the Knicks. It's happening. It's on. It's go-time. He's courting offers for the Knicks. That's what I heard at All-Star Weekend from people I trust."

                                                                                       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    The 1st-Rd Opponent Each Contender Wants to Avoid

    NBA logo
    NBA

    The 1st-Rd Opponent Each Contender Wants to Avoid

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    Can Robinson Be the Knicks’ (New) Big Man of the Future?

    New York Knicks logo
    New York Knicks

    Can Robinson Be the Knicks’ (New) Big Man of the Future?

    Tim Kohut
    via The Knicks Wall

    Where Does KD Rank Among All-Time ASG MVPs?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Where Does KD Rank Among All-Time ASG MVPs?

    Adam Fromal
    via Bleacher Report

    Giannis Isn’t Taking LeBron’s Throne Yet

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Giannis Isn’t Taking LeBron’s Throne Yet

    Ken Berger
    via Bleacher Report