NBA Rumors: James Dolan 'Courting Offers' for Knicks Sale, Per Bill Simmons

James Dolan is reportedly ready to sell the New York Knicks.

The Ringer's Bill Simmons reported on his most recent podcast (h/t Tommy Beer of Forbes.com): "Multiple people told me this, who know things. James Dolan is courting offers for the Knicks. It's happening. It's on. It's go-time. He's courting offers for the Knicks. That's what I heard at All-Star Weekend from people I trust."

