2019 NBA Draft: Every Projected Top Pick's Biggest Strength, Weakness

Chris Seward/Associated Press

Strength: Physical tools/athleticism

Finishing at rim: 72.7 percent, Post-ups: 1.304 PPP (100th percentile), Transition: 1.321 PPP (89th percentile) Cuts: 1.429 (88th percentile), Putbacks: 1.477 PPP (95th percentile)

Defense: 4.2 STL Pct., 6.3 BLK Pct.

Assuming Zion Williamson's knee injury only represents a temporary setback, his acclaimed power and athletic ability set him apart and fuel potential that could help change a franchise.

His mix of strength, quickness, bounce and coordination should continue translating to easy baskets off transition, cuts, lobs and missed shots. It even propels him in the post, where he explodes through and over defenders as he turns over each shoulder.

He consistently creates separation and high-percentage looks at the rim by elevating with force.

Williamson has also been an active defensive playmaker, able to jump passing lanes and block shots with his palms. He's also highly switchable because of his quick feet, arguably the more valuable attribute.

Weakness: Shooting

Unguarded catch-and-shoot: 4-of-23, Spot-ups: .846 PPP, 41st percentile, Three-point: 29.2 percent, Free throws: 66.7 percent

Can Williamson improve his shooting, and if not, will it stop him from becoming a star? Those are the only questions and concerns worth thinking about when assessing his NBA fit and future.

Off the dribble, he relies on getting all the way to the rim, having missed six of his eight pull-up attempts all season.

On the positive side, he's made 14 three-pointers, occasionally showing range and confidence that suggests a jumper could eventually be a shot in his bag. It won't any time soon, however, based on his freshman percentages.