Paulo Dybala Could Become a Club Legend, Says Juventus Director Fabio Paratici

Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

Paulo Dybala could become a legend at Juventus, sporting director Fabio Paratici has said, amid rumours the forward could leave the Old Lady following a rough period with the Italian giants.

Speculation over Dybala's future had intensified following a disagreement with manager Massimiliano Allegri, but he appears to be back in the boss' good graces. Paratici appeared on Radio Rai 1 (h/t GianlucaDiMarzio.com) and discussed the potential Dybala has to become a long-term staple in Turin.

He said: "Dybala? He has played almost every game since he joined us. He could become a club legend, he is 25 and he has already proved a lot. But I think that he has to make a further step forward if he wants to become a leader and stay here for a long time, I'm sure he will make it."

Dybala, 25, left the bench early when he was an unused substitute in Juve's recent 3-3 draw with Parma, but Allegri clarified all was back to normal after the player apologised to him.

The Argentina international responded magnificently in his first start for the team after his omission and drove home a splendid opener in his return to the XI when Juventus beat Frosinone 3-0 on Friday:

That was his first goal for the club since November and will have alleviated pressure he's sure to have been feeling as a result of his dry spell.

John Richardson of the Mirror wrote that Manchester United—long touted as Dybala admirers—have already opened talks with Juventus regarding a move for the attacker.

Dybala has started in 24 of his 29 appearances across all competitions this season and has even captained the Bianconeri on several occasions during their wins over Lazio, Empoli and Cagliari.

Paratici has addressed the prospect of Dybala leaving Turin for pastures new recently and was similarly protective of the club's South American star, per football writer David Amoyal:

The three-time Serie A champion moved to Turin from Palermo in 2015 and has grown to become a major fan favourite at the Allianz Stadium, scoring 76 goals in 169 appearances for Juve.

What's more, he boasts one of the most devastating left feet in Italy's top flight, which he demonstrated to its full effect against Palermo in February 2017:

Dybala has three-and-a-half years remaining on his Juventus contract, which isn't set to expire until June 2022, and Paratici is focusing on the Juventus icon he could grow to become.