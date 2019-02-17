Watch Paul George Throw Down Smooth 360 Dunk During 2019 NBA All-Star Game

Rob Goldberg February 18, 2019

The NBA All-Star Game is always full of big dunks against light defense, but Paul George took it to the next level in the first half of Sunday's game.

The Oklahoma City Thunder star threw down a 360 dunk to help Team Giannis build its early lead.

It was the type of dunk that belongs in the dunk contest instead of during a game, and it was all the more impressive that he spun to his right (normally, a right-handed player spins to the left on a 360).

George is in the midst of an outstanding season and is taking advantage of his opportunity to show what he can do on the big stage.

