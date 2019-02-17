Watch Paul George Throw Down Smooth 360 Dunk During 2019 NBA All-Star Game

When MJ Wore #12 After His Jersey Was Stolen Before a Game 15 Years Ago, LeBron, Wade and Melo Took Over All-Star Weekend 14 Years Ago, Iverson Dropped Career-High 60 Points The Kyrie and LeBron Bromance Is Back! Bats Have Become an Unexpected Attraction at Spurs Games KD Giving Back to His Hometown with Durant Center Four Years Ago, Klay Drops Record 37 Pts in One Quarter Remembering the Night Kobe Scored 81 Points Happy 37th Birthday Dwyane Wade Steph Is a Few Shots Away from NBA 3-Point History Can Harden Keep His Dominance Going? Steph Gifts Fan Who Asked for Girls UA Kicks with New Curry 6s Happy 34th Birthday to LeBron 👑 4 Years Ago, Kobe Passed Jordan on the NBA Scoring List Drummond and Embiid Reignite Rivalry Happy 24th Birthday to Giannis Antetokounmpo D-Rose Turned Back the Clock and Put Up 50 Dubs Trolled Fergie So Hard It Became a Challenge CP3-Rondo Blowup Was a Long Time Coming NBA Let Players Know They Have to Cover Branded Tattoos Right Arrow Icon

The NBA All-Star Game is always full of big dunks against light defense, but Paul George took it to the next level in the first half of Sunday's game.

The Oklahoma City Thunder star threw down a 360 dunk to help Team Giannis build its early lead.

It was the type of dunk that belongs in the dunk contest instead of during a game, and it was all the more impressive that he spun to his right (normally, a right-handed player spins to the left on a 360).

George is in the midst of an outstanding season and is taking advantage of his opportunity to show what he can do on the big stage.