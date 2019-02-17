Video: Paul George Throws Alley-Oop off the Backboard for Monster Giannis Dunk

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistFebruary 18, 2019

There isn't exactly much defense being played in the 2019 NBA All-Star Game in Charlotte, North Carolina, but an off-the-backboard alley-oop will always be impressive.

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George found himself in transition with Milwaukee Bucks superstar and Team Giannis captain Giannis Antetokounmpo and busted out a pass off the glass for the highlight play.

LeBron James made a business decision and thought better of challenging the connection.

The dunk was one of many for Antetokounmpo in the first quarter Sunday as Team Giannis jumped out to a double-digit lead over Team LeBron.

