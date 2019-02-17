Video: Paul George Throws Alley-Oop off the Backboard for Monster Giannis Dunk

When MJ Wore #12 After His Jersey Was Stolen Before a Game 15 Years Ago, LeBron, Wade and Melo Took Over All-Star Weekend 14 Years Ago, Iverson Dropped Career-High 60 Points The Kyrie and LeBron Bromance Is Back! Bats Have Become an Unexpected Attraction at Spurs Games KD Giving Back to His Hometown with Durant Center Four Years Ago, Klay Drops Record 37 Pts in One Quarter Remembering the Night Kobe Scored 81 Points Happy 37th Birthday Dwyane Wade Steph Is a Few Shots Away from NBA 3-Point History Can Harden Keep His Dominance Going? Steph Gifts Fan Who Asked for Girls UA Kicks with New Curry 6s Happy 34th Birthday to LeBron 👑 4 Years Ago, Kobe Passed Jordan on the NBA Scoring List Drummond and Embiid Reignite Rivalry Happy 24th Birthday to Giannis Antetokounmpo D-Rose Turned Back the Clock and Put Up 50 Dubs Trolled Fergie So Hard It Became a Challenge CP3-Rondo Blowup Was a Long Time Coming NBA Let Players Know They Have to Cover Branded Tattoos Right Arrow Icon

There isn't exactly much defense being played in the 2019 NBA All-Star Game in Charlotte, North Carolina, but an off-the-backboard alley-oop will always be impressive.

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George found himself in transition with Milwaukee Bucks superstar and Team Giannis captain Giannis Antetokounmpo and busted out a pass off the glass for the highlight play.

LeBron James made a business decision and thought better of challenging the connection.

The dunk was one of many for Antetokounmpo in the first quarter Sunday as Team Giannis jumped out to a double-digit lead over Team LeBron.