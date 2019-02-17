Apollos LB Ryan Davis Sr. Carted Off on Stretcher After Injury During AAF Game

Sam Greenwood/AAF/Getty Images

Orlando Apollos linebacker Ryan Davis Sr. was stretchered off the field during Sunday's Alliance of American Football game against the San Antonio Commanders.

Apollos reporter Tom Alexander noted Davis and teammate Earl Okine collided. They were chasing quarterback Logan Woodside. "Okine walked off the field on his own power but looked wobbly," Alexander wrote.

As for Davis, he gave a thumbs-up to the crowd while being stretchered off after players from both teams surrounded him:

The Apollos reached out to fans after the frightening injury, saying: "Thank you to those giving thoughts and well wishes to LB Ryan Davis Sr. He has exited the game with an apparent neck injury."

San Antonio and Orlando won their first games of the season, with Davis' Apollos defeating the Atlanta Legends. Davis tallied the first sack in franchise history during that win.

Davis has NFL experience and played for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills from 2012 through 2017. He played in Jacksonville for the first four years of his career and notched 11 of his 14 career sacks for the AFC South team.

He also helped lead the Bills to the playoffs during the 2017 campaign with three sacks.