AP College Basketball Poll 2019: Complete Week 16 Rankings Released

Chris Seward/Associated Press

Zion Williamson and Duke have dominated the national headlines all season.

Now the polls reflect that dominance.

The Blue Devils retook the nation's top ranking after Tennessee fell to Kentucky, with Gonzaga moving into the No. 2 slot. Virginia, Kentucky and Tennessee round out the Top Five.

Here's a look at how the entire poll played out:

1. Duke

2. Gonzaga

3. Virginia

4. Kentucky

5. Tennessee

6. Nevada

7. Michigan

8. North Carolina

9. Houston

10. Michigan State

11. Marquette

12. Kansas

13. LSU

14. Texas Tech

15. Purdue

16. Florida State

17. Villanova

18. Louisville

19. Iowa State

20. Virginia Tech

21. Iowa

22. Wisconsin

23. Kansas State

24. Maryland

25. Buffalo

Tennessee dropped four spots to No. 5 after the Vols were blown out on national television in their trip to Rupp Arena. PJ Washington scored a game-high 23 points, and Keldon Johnson added 19 in the Wildcats' 86-69 romp over the former No. 1 team in the country. Kentucky shot 54.7 percent from the floor and physically dominated every aspect of the game, getting to the line 33 times and out-rebounding Tennessee 39-26.

Head coach John Calipari said Kentucky's loss earlier in the week to LSU helped his team against the Vols.

"I hit them right after the game with LSU and said, 'Hey, that was a tough loss,'" Calipari told reporters. "But you know, we needed it. We need to go back to what we were, and sometimes you've got to get knocked in the head to know that. So the loss to LSU probably helped us win this game."

The biggest upset of the week saw Michigan fall in a road matchup at Penn State. The Nittany Lions were just 1-11 in Big Ten play coming into the game but got a 26-point, 12-rebound effort from Lamar Stevens to take down the conference favorites.

Michigan rebounded with a strong win over Maryland later in the week but still dropped one spot to No. 7.

North Carolina's 69-61 loss to Virginia was the only other defeat by a Top 10 team last week.

No Top 25 team lost more than once. Kansas State's five-spot drop to No. 23 was the largest of the week after the Wildcats were blown out at home by Iowa State. Villanova moved down four to No. 17 after a loss to St. John's.

There were no teams that dropped out of the rankings.