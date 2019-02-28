The 1 Move Each NFL Team Needs to Avoid This Offseason

0 of 32

Don Wright/Associated Press

NFL fans see it every offseason: A team makes a major move, only to produce a wince from onlookers.

One offseason ago, many were right to cringe when the Denver Broncos opened the checkbook for Case Keenum. To a lesser extent, the same applied when the Minnesota Vikings backed up the Brinks truck for Kirk Cousins.

This offseason won't be any different. Massive names seem set for free agency, and the draft is seemingly deep in most areas except quarterback. Don't forget 10 teams have north of $50 million in available cap space—two of those checking in above $100 million.

In other words, mistakes are inbound. Some teams will absorb massive cash hits while taking ill-advised free-agent gambles when developing their own prospects or drafting one would have worked better. Others will spend too much retaining their guys when the free-agent pool or draft is deep in the area. As many fans know, franchises will also make the mistake of letting key contributors walk.

Blunders will vary on a team-to-team basis, but the biggest generally go against a franchise's status (rebuilding vs. playoff contention) and tend to harm the long-term outlook. These are the moves each team needs to avoid this offseason.