Champions League 2019: Round of 16 Schedule, Live Stream, TV Info, Predictions

Champions League 2019: Round of 16 Schedule, Live Stream, TV Info, PredictionsFebruary 18, 2019
The UEFA Champions League round of 16 continues on Tuesday as Barcelona travel to Lyon and Liverpool host Bayern Munich.
The following day, Atletico Madrid take on Juventus while Schalke face off against Manchester City in the first legs of the first knockout round in Europe's premier competition.
The return legs will be played on March 12 and 13.
Here's the schedule for the upcoming clashes, complete with viewing information and predictions for each:
Tuesday, February 19
8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET: Lyon vs. Barcelona, BT Sport 3 (UK)
8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET: Liverpool vs. Bayern Munich, BT Sport 2 (UK), TNT USA
Wednesday, February 20
8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET: Schalke vs. Man City, BT Sport 2 (UK)
8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET: Atletico Madrid vs. Juventus, BT Sport 3 (UK), TNT USA
The matches can be streamed live via the BT Sport App in the United Kingdom or B/R Live or Watch TNT in the United States.
Liverpool vs. Bayern Munich
Drawing Bayern Munich at this stage of the competition would normally be disastrous, but this year Liverpool might be secretly pleased.
The Bavarians have been operating well below their usual standard this season. Where they would normally be comfortably leading the Bundesliga, they find themselves trailing Borussia Dortmund.
Goal's Ronan Murphy noted their struggles at the back after their 3-2 win over Augsburg on Friday:
Ronan Murphy @swearimnotpaul
Bayern Munich have already conceded 26 goals in the Bundesliga this season – last time they had conceded more goals after 22 games was in 2008-09 under Jürgen Klinsmann (30). Ouch. #FCBayern
Bayern have not only struggled in defence, but also between the sticks, as sports journalist Mark Lovell noted:
Mark Lovell @LovellLowdown
Welcome back Manuel Neuer. Concedes two goals before his first touch of the ball.
Liverpool's pacey frontline of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane have scored 44 goals between them in all competitions this season, and they're well-equipped to capitalise on Bayern's frailty.
Bayern are still more than capable of threatening at the other end with the likes of Robert Lewandowski to call on, so they should not be taken lightly, but Liverpool have a good chance of opening the tie with a strong result.
Atletico vs. Juventus
Atletico boss Diego Simeone will be eager to reward the faith shown in him by the club after they handed him a new three-year contract last week.
The Argentinian, who has won two UEFA Europa League titles and reached two Champions League finals in his eight years with Atleti, boasts a remarkable record at the club:
Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball
Diego Simeone has signed a new deal at Atletico Madrid until 2022... His record as manager is incredible 🙌 Games: 412 Won: 252 Drawn: 93 Lost: 67 Conceded: 297 Clean sheets: 216 👏👏👏 https://t.co/llVt7k8oGD
ESPN's David Cartlidge believes there is added pressure on him to deliver success in light of his new deal, though, and discussed some of the issues Simeone faces at the Wanda Metropolitano:
David Cartlidge @davidjaca
That feeling of Simeone stagnating, becoming too comfortable, is prevalent. Despite the money spent, turnover of players, we still don't see the clear identity of Atleti v2.0. A lot of work to be done, both as an individual and team.
To make matters more difficult, they were drawn against one of the strongest opponents they could have faced in the last 16.
Juventus are perhaps an even tougher prospect this year than normal, too, because of the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo.
The Portugal international has an excellent record against Atleti from his time at Real Madrid:
Squawka Football @Squawka
Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 22 goals in 31 games vs. Atlético across all competitions. He's coming back to Madrid. 🇪🇸 https://t.co/WgEpsutSBr
It's vital Los Rojiblancos earn a positive result at home to take with them for Turin if they're to progress to the quarter-finals this year, and to do so they'll have to keep Ronaldo quiet.
Doing so is something Simeone has struggled with over the years, despite making his side one of the most defensively robust in Europe, so it will be an enormous challenge for him on Wednesday.
