Hamidou Diallo on Potential Zion Williamson Dunk Contest Rematch: 'Let's Do It'

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

After winning the 2019 NBA Slam Dunk Contest at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Saturday night, Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Hamidou Diallo is all for defending his title next year.



Especially if it allows him to try to exact some revenge.

Back in 2016, Diallo squared off with current Duke Blue Devils phenom Zion Williamson at the Under Armour Elite 24 Dunk Contest. Williamson wound up taking home the trophy that day in New York City, and nearly three years later, Diallo hasn't forgotten about that defeat.

"Oh that's tough. Let's do it," Diallo said when asked on Saturday if he would be game for a rematch against Williamson in 2020, according to Ben Golliver of the Washington Post.

Here's a look at that 2016 battle, per Home Team Hoops:

"I won," Diallo told The Athletic's Brett Dawson this past week. "I had won. I just didn't complete the (last) dunk. If I had completed the dunk, I would have won. But basically I won. I did everything to make me a winner up to that point. I just didn't complete the dunk."

Well, not only did Diallo complete all of his dunks this time around, but he also created one of the most iconic moments in the event's history by channeling his inner Vince Carter while going over the 7'1" Shaquille O'Neal:

That proved to be the best dunk of the night—and it wasn't even close.

The 6'7", 285-pound Williamson has been putting together a ridiculous highlight reel of dunks during his freshman season at Duke. Given he is widely viewed to be in the mix to be the No. 1 overall pick come June, it would not be a surprise if he was one-and-done in Durham.

If Williamson does indeed enter the draft this summer, expect there to be no shortage of pressure on him and Diallo to make a rematch happen at the United Center in Chicago in February 2020.