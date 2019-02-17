Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett Dominate NC State, Kentucky Upset, Top Highlights

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

If the Duke Blue Devils and Kentucky Wildcats are as dominant as they were Saturday for the rest of the season, they could be on a collision course for the national championship in April.

Duke stormed past NC State behind a triple-double from R.J. Barrett and yet another strong performance out of Zion Williamson.

While Duke caught our attention for a bit Saturday, it was Kentucky who stole the show, as it trampled top-ranked Tennessee at Rupp Arena.

In addition to the headlines made by two of the sport's marquee programs, a star out of the Big South Conference joined an elite group of scorers.

Saturday's AP Top 25 Scoreboard

No. 5 Kentucky 86, No. 1 Tennessee 69

No. 2 Duke 94, NC State 78

No. 3 Gonzaga 79, San Diego 67

No. 4 Virginia 60, Notre Dame 54

No. 6 Michigan 65, No. 24 Maryland 52

No. 7 Nevada 82, Wyoming 49

No. 8 North Carolina 95, Wake Forest 57

No. 12 Purdue 76, Penn State 64

No. 14 Kansas 78, West Virginia 53

No. 15 Texas Tech 86, Baylor 61

No. 16 Louisville 56, Clemson 55

No. 17 Florida State 69, Georgia Tech 47

No. 23 Iowa State 78, No. 18 Kansas State 64

No. 19 LSU 83, Georgia 79

No. 21 Iowa 71, Rutgers 69

No. 22 Virginia Tech 70, Pittsburgh 64

Barrett Records Duke's 1st Triple-Double Since 2006

The latest impressive feat achieved by a Duke freshman came Saturday in the home victory over NC State, as Barrett became the first Duke player since Shelden Williams in 2006 to record a triple-double, per ESPN Stats and Info:

Barrett scored 23 points, brought down 11 rebounds and handed out 10 assists to help Duke move to 11-1 in the ACC.

Williamson, who scored a team high 32 points, had some fun critiquing Barrett after the game, per Luke DeCock of the News and Observer:

Since losing to Syracuse at home on January 14, the Blue Devils have reeled off nine straight victories, but they've only knocked off three ranked teams during the streak.

Starting with Wednesday's clash at Cameron Indoor Stadium with rival North Carolina, the Blue Devils finish their ACC slate with three clashes against ranked foes, two of which are against the Tar Heels.

Kentucky Handles Tennessee At Home

Kentucky took all of its frustration from losing on a last-second shot to LSU Tuesday out on the top-ranked Tennessee Volunteers Saturday.

The Wildcats were in control for most of the second half and were able to absorb a push made by the Vols in the middle of the final stanza.

Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes had nothing but praise for how John Calipari's team performed, per The Athletic's Kyle Tucker:

The victory moved Calipari's record against No. 1 teams to 5-4, which is the only winning mark out of 87 coaches with seven or more games versus top-ranked programs, per ESPN Stats and Info:

Saturday's emphatic victory vaulted the Wildcats into the conversation for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament, and there's a strong chance that happens, as five of their final six SEC regular-season games are against unranked foes.

However, the one matchup against a ranked opponent comes against Tennessee on March 2, which carries more intrigue now since the Vols will be motivated to prove Saturday's showing was just a fluke.

Campbell's Clemons Joins 3,000-Point Club

Campbell senior Chris Clemons became the ninth player in NCAA Division I history to eclipse the 3,000-point mark Saturday in his team's loss to Presbyterian.

Clemons reached the milestone with 5:45 left in the contest, and he told NCAA.com's Andy Katz after the game that the moment was still surreal to him.

"It's still kinda surreal right now," Clemons said. "I haven't been able to really think about how amazing or how unprecedented it is."

As College GameDay's official Twitter account noted, Clemons can move into eighth place on the all-time Division I scoring chart with three points in his next game against High Point:

Clemons could have more company in the elite club soon, as South Dakota State's Mike Daum currently sits at 2,943 career points, per SB Nation's Mike Rutherford.

Sunday's AP Top 25 Schedule

Ohio State at No. 11 Michigan State (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

No. 9 Houston at Tulane (2 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network)

No. 13 Villanova at St. John's (5 p.m., FS1)

