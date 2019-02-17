Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett Dominate NC State, Kentucky Upset, Top Highlights

Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett Dominate NC State, Kentucky Upset, Top HighlightsFebruary 17, 2019
If the Duke Blue Devils and Kentucky Wildcats are as dominant as they were Saturday for the rest of the season, they could be on a collision course for the national championship in April.
Duke stormed past NC State behind a triple-double from R.J. Barrett and yet another strong performance out of Zion Williamson.
While Duke caught our attention for a bit Saturday, it was Kentucky who stole the show, as it trampled top-ranked Tennessee at Rupp Arena.
In addition to the headlines made by two of the sport's marquee programs, a star out of the Big South Conference joined an elite group of scorers.
Saturday's AP Top 25 Scoreboard
No. 5 Kentucky 86, No. 1 Tennessee 69
No. 2 Duke 94, NC State 78
No. 3 Gonzaga 79, San Diego 67
No. 4 Virginia 60, Notre Dame 54
No. 6 Michigan 65, No. 24 Maryland 52
No. 7 Nevada 82, Wyoming 49
No. 8 North Carolina 95, Wake Forest 57
No. 12 Purdue 76, Penn State 64
No. 14 Kansas 78, West Virginia 53
No. 15 Texas Tech 86, Baylor 61
No. 16 Louisville 56, Clemson 55
No. 17 Florida State 69, Georgia Tech 47
No. 23 Iowa State 78, No. 18 Kansas State 64
No. 19 LSU 83, Georgia 79
No. 21 Iowa 71, Rutgers 69
No. 22 Virginia Tech 70, Pittsburgh 64
Barrett Impresses in Front Of Mayweather
SportsCenter @SportsCenter
.@FloydMayweather likes what he sees from @RjBarrett6 👀 https://t.co/DAqsPFj3XE
Zion Storms Through NC State Defense
Montgomery's Thunderous Follow For UK
Iowa's Miraculous Game-Winner at Rutgers
Big Ten Network @BigTenNetwork
You won't see an ending with crazier consecutive bounces. 😱 @IowaHoops gets the most important roll: The last one. https://t.co/l2IlwZ2yUW
South Dakota State's Halfcourt Buzzer-Beater
Beard Irate With Texas Tech Walk-Ons After Alley-Oop
Kyle Boone @Kyle__Boone
Chris Beard is HEATED. He wanted Texas Tech to run out the clock, instead they went alley-oop in the final seconds when they were up 23. https://t.co/xwqo3nKhNw
Simpson's Sweet Hook Shot
Michigan On BTN @MichiganOnBTN
.@Xaviersimpson3's going all Captain Hook on the competition again. https://t.co/ua5rMvfMS2
Steal and Slam For Texas' Roach
CBS Sports CBB @CBSSportsCBB
Kerwin Roach, you are cleared for takeoff ✈️ @TexasMBB l @KLR_doce https://t.co/deCdKAoJhS
Fernando Finishes Off Maryland Alley-Oop
FOX College Hoops @CBBonFOX
hi yes, we'll take one @TerrapinHoops monster alley-oop plz Wiggins throws it ⬆️ Bruno slams it ⬇️ https://t.co/jXEke5nh7H
Dunbar Sprints Down Court For Auburn Block
Penn State Poster Jam
Big Ten Network @BigTenNetwork
Anyone have 7 feet of space on their wall for a new poster? 😬 @jreaves23 silences Mackey Arena with a thunderous @PennStateMBB jam: https://t.co/SlqUscro4u
Barrett Records Duke's 1st Triple-Double Since 2006
The latest impressive feat achieved by a Duke freshman came Saturday in the home victory over NC State, as Barrett became the first Duke player since Shelden Williams in 2006 to record a triple-double, per ESPN Stats and Info:
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
RJ Barrett recorded the 4th triple-double in Duke history on Saturday, and the first since Shelden Williams in 2006. Barrett scored or assisted on 47 percent of Duke's points vs NC State. https://t.co/kNnPH628pp
Barrett scored 23 points, brought down 11 rebounds and handed out 10 assists to help Duke move to 11-1 in the ACC.
Williamson, who scored a team high 32 points, had some fun critiquing Barrett after the game, per Luke DeCock of the News and Observer:
Luke DeCock @LukeDeCock
Zion Williamson was asked to rate RJ Barrett's triple double, Barrett being a notoriously stingy judge of Williamson's dunks: "7.5. If he gets a quadruple double, then I'll give him a 10."
Since losing to Syracuse at home on January 14, the Blue Devils have reeled off nine straight victories, but they've only knocked off three ranked teams during the streak.
Starting with Wednesday's clash at Cameron Indoor Stadium with rival North Carolina, the Blue Devils finish their ACC slate with three clashes against ranked foes, two of which are against the Tar Heels.
Kentucky Handles Tennessee At Home
Kentucky took all of its frustration from losing on a last-second shot to LSU Tuesday out on the top-ranked Tennessee Volunteers Saturday.
The Wildcats were in control for most of the second half and were able to absorb a push made by the Vols in the middle of the final stanza.
Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes had nothing but praise for how John Calipari's team performed, per The Athletic's Kyle Tucker:
Kyle Tucker @KyleTucker_ATH
Rick Barnes on Kentucky: “They were terrific. John had them ready to play. They dominated us every way you could be dominated.” And adds his team got into one-on-one stuff, “most selfish we’ve been all season.”
The victory moved Calipari's record against No. 1 teams to 5-4, which is the only winning mark out of 87 coaches with seven or more games versus top-ranked programs, per ESPN Stats and Info:
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
No. 5 Kentucky takes down No. 1 Tennessee, 86-69. John Calipari is now 5-4 vs AP top-ranked teams. Among 87 Div. I coaches with 7+ games vs No. 1 teams, Calipari is the only one with a winning record. https://t.co/QrpuKo6Od6
Saturday's emphatic victory vaulted the Wildcats into the conversation for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament, and there's a strong chance that happens, as five of their final six SEC regular-season games are against unranked foes.
However, the one matchup against a ranked opponent comes against Tennessee on March 2, which carries more intrigue now since the Vols will be motivated to prove Saturday's showing was just a fluke.
Campbell's Clemons Joins 3,000-Point Club
Campbell senior Chris Clemons became the ninth player in NCAA Division I history to eclipse the 3,000-point mark Saturday in his team's loss to Presbyterian.
NCAA March Madness @marchmadness
Mr. 3️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ Congrats to Campbell's Chris Clemons on becoming the 9th D1 player with 3,000 career points! 👏 https://t.co/XlS7wvMNSE
Clemons reached the milestone with 5:45 left in the contest, and he told NCAA.com's Andy Katz after the game that the moment was still surreal to him.
"It's still kinda surreal right now," Clemons said. "I haven't been able to really think about how amazing or how unprecedented it is."
As College GameDay's official Twitter account noted, Clemons can move into eighth place on the all-time Division I scoring chart with three points in his next game against High Point:
College GameDay @CollegeGameDay
Chris Clemons is 3 points away from passing Hersey Hawkins for 8th on the all-time scoring list 🔥 https://t.co/1qZPdPWAHp
Clemons could have more company in the elite club soon, as South Dakota State's Mike Daum currently sits at 2,943 career points, per SB Nation's Mike Rutherford.
Sunday's AP Top 25 Schedule
Ohio State at No. 11 Michigan State (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
No. 9 Houston at Tulane (2 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network)
No. 13 Villanova at St. John's (5 p.m., FS1)
No. 5 Kentucky Dominates No. 1 Tennessee