Buying or Selling Every Top 10 CBB Team as a Legit 2019 Title Contender

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

Slowly but steadily, the 2018-19 men's basketball season is nearing March Madness, the most important time of the year.

Teams in the Associated Press Top 10 rankings have showed they are upper-tier programs and have championship aspirations. But several of those top-rated schools won't end up making that run to the final.

Yes, the next few weeks may alter the perception of these teams. Injuries, in particular, have a nasty way of turning a title favorite into a next-tier contender, and conference tournaments can vault teams from being a doubt to a trendy pick.

These verdicts are based on how the roster stands right now while factoring in potential returns from injury.

Rankings reflect the most recent AP Top 25.