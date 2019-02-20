The Most Mind-Boggling Stats in College Basketball This Season

9 of 9

In nine consecutive seasons under Mike Montgomery and Cuonzo Martin, California ranked in the top 100 in adjusted defensive efficiency. The Golden Bears never ranked in the top 10, but they were always well above average on that end of the floor. Three times from 2013 to 2017, they were top-20 nationally in effective field-goal percentage and two-point field-goal percentage allowed.

To put it lightly, that is no longer the case.

Opponents are shooting 50.3 percent from the field against California, which is the worst percentage in the entire country. Even lowly San Jose State shot 55.8 percent against Cal, and the Spartans haven't shot better than 45.5 percent in a game since that December contest.

It's even worse in Pac-12 play, where Cal is 0-13 and allowing made buckets at a 51.7 percent clip. And the Pac-12 only has one team ranked in the top 50 in adjusted offensive efficiency, so it's certainly not a result of facing elite offenses on a regular basis.

It's no surprise that California is struggling. The Golden Bears only had three returning players who averaged at least 2.0 points per game last season, and aside from landing Jaylen Brown and Ivan Rabb in the same class in 2015, their recruiting has been dreadful for a while. Everyone had this team pegged to finish in the bottom tier of the Pac-12.

The good news is there's only one junior and no seniors in the primary nine-man rotation, so (barring transfers) Cal won't need to hit the reset button on its roster situation again for a couple of years.

But no one expected things to get this bad.

