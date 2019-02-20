5 NBA Players Most Likely to Be Traded During 2019 Offseason

0 of 5

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The passage of the NBA trade deadline doesn't end the league's wheeling and dealing. It only brings a short reprieve.

Come summertime, when new draft picks provide an infusion of uncertainty and cumbersome contracts get one year shorter and millions of dollars cheaper, another swap season ramps up. So if your team didn't land that missing piece or get rid of that albatross contract in early February, don't worry: another chance is coming.

This July in particular will be full of fireworks. Anthony Davis has done everything but change his location on social media to "anywhere but New Orleans," and he'll feature as the centerpiece in an inevitable offseason drama, pulling big names into his chaotic orbit as teams float their best trade packages. Once that's settled, we'll also see talks rekindled for costly vets who didn't switch cities at the deadline.

Keep the following players in mind through what remains of the regular season and the playoffs. They have the best chances of being moved this summer.