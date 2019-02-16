Luka Doncic Praises 'Monster' Zion Williamson: 'He's Not from This World'

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

Add Dallas Mavericks rookie Luka Doncic to the constantly growing list of people amazed by what Zion Williamson can do on a basketball court.

Doncic told reporters Saturday that Duke's freshman phenom is a "monster" who is "not from this world."

Williamson has been one of the biggest stars in basketball dating back to his time as a social media star on Instagram in high school. He's carried that over and shown the full spectrum of his game at Duke, averaging 22.0 points, 9.3 rebounds per game and seemingly providing at least one highlight-reel moment every night.

Doncic certainly knows what it's like to be a phenom before arriving in the NBA. He was the youngest EuroLeague MVP at 19 years old with Real Madrid in 2017-18.

The Mavs have been happy to see Doncic bring that success to the United States so far. He's become one of the NBA's brightest young stars with an average of 20.7 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5.6 assists in 55 games.