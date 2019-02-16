Luka Doncic Praises 'Monster' Zion Williamson: 'He's Not from This World'

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 16, 2019

Duke's Zion Williamson (1) drives for a dunk against Stetson during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Gerry Broome/Associated Press

Add Dallas Mavericks rookie Luka Doncic to the constantly growing list of people amazed by what Zion Williamson can do on a basketball court. 

Doncic told reporters Saturday that Duke's freshman phenom is a "monster" who is "not from this world."

Williamson has been one of the biggest stars in basketball dating back to his time as a social media star on Instagram in high school. He's carried that over and shown the full spectrum of his game at Duke, averaging 22.0 points, 9.3 rebounds per game and seemingly providing at least one highlight-reel moment every night. 

Doncic certainly knows what it's like to be a phenom before arriving in the NBA. He was the youngest EuroLeague MVP at 19 years old with Real Madrid in 2017-18. 

The Mavs have been happy to see Doncic bring that success to the United States so far. He's become one of the NBA's brightest young stars with an average of 20.7 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5.6 assists in 55 games.   

Related

    Video: Curry Celebrates Davidson Win with Student Section

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Video: Curry Celebrates Davidson Win with Student Section

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    10 Names to Know as Blue Devils Eye Historic 2020 Class

    Duke Basketball logo
    Duke Basketball

    10 Names to Know as Blue Devils Eye Historic 2020 Class

    Ball Durham
    via Ball Durham

    No. 2 Duke Looks to Stay Hot Against State

    Duke Basketball logo
    Duke Basketball

    No. 2 Duke Looks to Stay Hot Against State

    goduke.com
    via goduke.com

    Former Nike, Adidas Consultant Alleges Both Pay NCAA Athletes

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Former Nike, Adidas Consultant Alleges Both Pay NCAA Athletes

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report