Kyle Kuzma Says $25,000 Bonus Motivated Him to Win 2019 NBA Rising Stars MVP

Kyle Kuzma isn't about to sleep on winning $25,000.

The Los Angeles Lakers forward said the NBA's bonus was the motivating factor in him winning the 2019 Rising Stars MVP on Friday.

"I think it was the second timeout, and I broke the huddle by saying, 'Bonus-1-2-3.' So there you go," Kuzma told reporters after the game.

Kuzma scored a game-high 35 points to lead Team USA to a 161-144 win over Team World in the Rising Stars Challenge.

