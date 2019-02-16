Kyle Kuzma Says $25,000 Bonus Motivated Him to Win 2019 NBA Rising Stars MVP

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 16, 2019

U.S. Team's Kyle Kuzma, of the Los Angeles Lakers holds the MVP trophy after the NBA All-Star Rising Stars basketball game between the World Team and the U.S. Team, Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, in Charlotte, N.C. The U.S. Team won 161-144. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Chuck Burton/Associated Press

Kyle Kuzma isn't about to sleep on winning $25,000. 

The Los Angeles Lakers forward said the NBA's bonus was the motivating factor in him winning the 2019 Rising Stars MVP on Friday.

"I think it was the second timeout, and I broke the huddle by saying, 'Bonus-1-2-3.' So there you go," Kuzma told reporters after the game.

Kuzma scored a game-high 35 points to lead Team USA to a 161-144 win over Team World in the Rising Stars Challenge.

                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Predicting NBA All-Stars in 5 Years

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Predicting NBA All-Stars in 5 Years

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    AD Would Consider Celtics 👀

    NBA logo
    NBA

    AD Would Consider Celtics 👀

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking NBA's Greatest All-Star Performances

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Ranking NBA's Greatest All-Star Performances

    Adam Fromal
    via Bleacher Report

    Not Even All-Star Weekend Can Escape AD Drama

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Not Even All-Star Weekend Can Escape AD Drama

    Ken Berger
    via Bleacher Report